I've just published VGB 5.3, the new version of my GameBoy Color, GameBoy Classic, and Super GameBoy emulator, with free versions for Windows and Linux. The new VGB adds support for multiple monitors and improves full-screen mode detection on Windows, fixes DirectInput joysticks support and the flickering window issue that appeared after the recent Win10 updates. The Windows version now supports two joysticks at a time (as long as a GameBoy or Super GameBoy game allows for two players) and makes XBox directional pads work. I have also switched the Linux version to PulseAudio sound, so that you no longer need to mess with the OSS sound emulation. See below for all the changes. Added second joystick support to VGB-Windows.

Added multiple monitor support to VGB-Windows.

Fixed disappearing window in VGB-Windows.

Fixed best full-screen mode detection in VGB-Windows.

Fixed window flicker that appeared after recent Win10 updates.

Fixed DirectInput joysticks support in VGB-Windows.

Made directional pads work on XBox gamepads.

Switched VGB-Linux to using PulseAudio sound.

Updated old PulseAudio driver for 64bit Linux.





