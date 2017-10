Emu Author



AlmostTI 2.9.1, a new version of my universal TI graphing calc emulator, is now online. In this release, I have removed the READ_PHONE_STATE permission request, since I do not really need it any longer. It was previously used to identify diagnostic events by device's IMEI, but I since switched to AndroidID for identification. Also fixed a few crashes when scanning for new firmware ROMs in the ROM Finder. Finally, AlmostTI is currently on sale in the Google Play store. See below for all the changes. Removed request for READ_PHONE_STATE permission.

Switched from IMEI to AndroidID when identifying device in the logs.

Fixed dialog crash in ROM Finder.





