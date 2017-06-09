Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Hosting by: Uberspace.de   
Menu
· Home / News
· News Categories
· News Archiv
· Submit news

· My Account
· Search
· Forums
· Online Games
· Weblinks
· Game Reviews
· Translations
· AEP Shop

Downloads

· ROMs (PDRoms)

Social Links

Select language
Select interface language:

EnglishGerman

Forum
MEMBERS ONLINE
Currently no members online.

You are an anonymous user. You can register for free by clicking here
Username
Password
 Remember me

Infos
· Museum
· Infocenter
· Das AEP Team
· Member Liste
· Top 25 Liste
· Glossar
· FAQ
· Impressum

Funny Quotes

romz sind nur illegal wenn man sie nach 24 stunden noch auf dem cpomputer hat aber nicht das original des spiels besitzt. erst dann sind romz illegal ansonsten nich.

-- Uriel[OWA] (dlregaa.de)

News-Export
Holt Euch unsere News auf Eure Seite:
· RSS Newsfeed How-to
· Follow AEPEmu on Twitter
· RSS News-syndication English
· RSS News-syndication Deutsch
· News-Banner (JPG)

FAQ FAQ  •  Search Search  •  Register Register  •  Log in to check your private messages Log in to check your private messages
Log in Log in
  Arcade / GamesArcade / Games   

Amiga: WinUAE v3.5.0 Beta 12
AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News Forum Index » Emu News » News
Post new topic   Reply to topic
View previous topic Printable version Log in to check your private messages View next topic
Author Message
retroKOffline
Post subject: WinUAE v3.5.0 Beta 12  PostPosted: Jun 09, 2017 - 09:57 AM
Site Admin


Joined: Jul 04, 2004
Posts: 9590

Location: Frankfurt a.M.

Highscores in 06/2017

Status: Offline

Eine neue Beta Version des Amiga Emulators WinUAE wurde zum testen freigegeben.


A new beta version of the Amiga emulator WinUAE is available for testing.

Quote:
http://www.winuae.net/files/b/winuae_3500b12.7z
http://www.winuae.net/files/b/winuae64_3500b12.7z

Beta 12:

- Added workaround for sound filter emulation problem (no sound in A500 filter modes) if non-softfloat FPU emulation enabled and program modifies FPU precision/rounding modes.
- b8 blitter update was partially wrong. (Graphics corruption in Arte / Sanity)
- Masoboshi Mastercard crash fix.
- Masoboshi SCSI works again (3400b7 FIFO update missed special case, both status + message byte are in fifo, even in PIO mode)


Related links:
[ Amiga Emulatoren ]

_________________
Alderaan shot first!

[ AEP @ Twitter ][ AEP @ Facebook ] [ AEP @ Google+
 
 
 View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website  
Reply with quote Back to top
Display posts from previous:     
Jump to:  
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Post new topic   Reply to topic
View previous topic Printable version Log in to check your private messages View next topic
 AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News Forum Index » Emu News »  News
Powered by PNphpBB2 © The PNphpBB Group
Credits

All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner. The comments are property of their posters, all the rest © 1998 - 2017 AEP Emulation Page.
You can syndicate our news via RSS using the file rss_en.xml for English headlines and rss_de.xml for German headlines.