Beta 12:- Added workaround for sound filter emulation problem (no sound in A500 filter modes) if non-softfloat FPU emulation enabled and program modifies FPU precision/rounding modes.- b8 blitter update was partially wrong. (Graphics corruption in Arte / Sanity)- Masoboshi Mastercard crash fix.- Masoboshi SCSI works again (3400b7 FIFO update missed special case, both status + message byte are in fifo, even in PIO mode)



