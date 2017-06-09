|
Eine neue Beta Version des Amiga Emulators WinUAE wurde zum testen freigegeben.
A new beta version of the Amiga emulator WinUAE is available for testing.
Quote:
http://www.winuae.net/files/b/winuae_3500b12.7z
http://www.winuae.net/files/b/winuae64_3500b12.7z
Beta 12:
- Added workaround for sound filter emulation problem (no sound in A500 filter modes) if non-softfloat FPU emulation enabled and program modifies FPU precision/rounding modes.
- b8 blitter update was partially wrong. (Graphics corruption in Arte / Sanity)
- Masoboshi Mastercard crash fix.
- Masoboshi SCSI works again (3400b7 FIFO update missed special case, both status + message byte are in fifo, even in PIO mode)
Related links:
[ Amiga Emulatoren ]