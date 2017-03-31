

Eine neue Version des PC Engine/CD Emulators ootake wurde veröffentlicht.





A new version of the PC Engine/CD emulator ootake has been released.



Quote: (2017.3.31)





optimize the setting was added.

* Even with Intel Atom(Z8350 for Tablet PC, Stick PC) CPU,

pretty comfortably at window size up to x2 (full screen 800x600).

Here is the optimization method.

==========================================================================

Push "Setting" button on the start screen (bottom left on the screen) ->

Push "Set CD-DA Play Timing" button (top button) -> OK button ->

Push "High Quality PSG (Defalt)" button (top button).

Optimization is completed in 60 seconds if your PC has enough speed.

In the case of a low-end PC, the fact that power is insufficient is displayed and the setting is automatically lowered. Then, press the OK button and wait 60 seconds again to complete the optimization.

==========================================================================

- When Intel built-in graphics is used, it starts with the setting which is lighter(Light PSG. fast) than the default setting.

- Add "Message Time 100% - 20%" to the setting menu(above the game screen). It is possible to adjust the display time of system messages.

- Supports V-Sync at refresh rate "120 Hz" display output. * For 120Hz compatible display for gamers.

- Add "Full Screen 120Hz" to the Screen menu. When this is selected, it can be displayed at 120Hz with full-screen mode.

* With the Window mode, if the desktop display is 120Hz, V-Sync will be performed automatically at 120Hz even if this is not selected.

- The operation of the PCE built-in sound (wave memory sound) has been brought close to the real machine. In "Cyber Night" and "Fire Pro-Wrestling" series, the problem of sound has been resolved.

- Improved Joypad initialization function. If the controller is not functioning correctly, please initialize the pad settings once by clicking "Input -> Initialize Pad # 1 - # 5 (fourth from bottom)" menu.

- Fixed a bug that shortcut keys such as Screenshot did not work when reproducing the game play with "Capture -> Play Record (F6 key)" menu.

Danke an Juttar für die News.

