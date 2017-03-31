Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
PCEngine: Ootake v2.79
Björn
PostPosted: Apr 02, 2017 - 12:21 PM
Eine neue Version des PC Engine/CD Emulators ootake/">[URL=http://www.ouma.jp/<a href=]ootake[/URL]/" target="_blank">ootake wurde veröffentlicht.


A new version of the PC Engine/CD emulator ootake/">[URL=http://www.ouma.jp/<a href=]ootake[/URL]/" target="_blank">ootake has been released.

Quote:
Ver2.79 is released.(2017.3.31)

- For low-end PC (PC not so fast), the function which can automatically
optimize the setting was added.
* Even with Intel Atom(Z8350 for Tablet PC, Stick PC) CPU, Ootake operates
pretty comfortably at window size up to x2 (full screen 800x600).
Here is the optimization method.
==========================================================================
Push "Setting" button on the start screen (bottom left on the screen) ->
Push "Set CD-DA Play Timing" button (top button) -> OK button ->
Push "High Quality PSG (Defalt)" button (top button).
Optimization is completed in 60 seconds if your PC has enough speed.
In the case of a low-end PC, the fact that power is insufficient is displayed and the setting is automatically lowered. Then, press the OK button and wait 60 seconds again to complete the optimization.
==========================================================================
- When Intel built-in graphics is used, it starts with the setting which is lighter(Light PSG. fast) than the default setting.
- Add "Message Time 100% - 20%" to the setting menu(above the game screen). It is possible to adjust the display time of system messages.
- Supports V-Sync at refresh rate "120 Hz" display output. * For 120Hz compatible display for gamers.
- Add "Full Screen 120Hz" to the Screen menu. When this is selected, it can be displayed at 120Hz with full-screen mode.
* With the Window mode, if the desktop display is 120Hz, V-Sync will be performed automatically at 120Hz even if this is not selected.
- The operation of the PCE built-in sound (wave memory sound) has been brought close to the real machine. In "Cyber Night" and "Fire Pro-Wrestling" series, the problem of sound has been resolved.
- Improved Joypad initialization function. If the controller is not functioning correctly, please initialize the pad settings once by clicking "Input -> Initialize Pad # 1 - # 5 (fourth from bottom)" menu.
- Fixed a bug that shortcut keys such as Screenshot did not work when reproducing the game play with "Capture -> Play Record (F6 key)" menu.
- Additionally, a detailed part has been improved and corrected.

Danke an Juttar für die News.
[ PC-Engine Emulatoren ]
 
 
 
