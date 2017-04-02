

Retrokenner



Joined: Sep 30, 2004

Posts: 366



Location: MS und KR



Highscores in 04/2017



Status: Offline



Eine neue Version des Commodore Emulators VICE erhältlich für eine Vielzahl von Betriebssystemen wurde veröffentlicht. VICE emuliert bisher den C64, den C64DTV, den C64SC, den C128, den VIC20, nahezu alle PET Modelle, den PLUS4 und den CBM-II (aka C610).





A new version of the Commodore emulator VICE available for many operating systems has been released. The current version emulates the C64, the C64DTV, the C64SC, the C128, the VIC20, almost all PET models, the PLUS4 and the CBM-II (aka C610).



Quote: Quote:

======================



** General

----------



- New support for double sided 1571 g64 and p64 images.



- SID filter improvements.



** C64(SC)/SCPU64/C64DTV/C128 changes

-------------------------------------



- New joyport script64 dongle emulation.



- New joyport vizawrite64 dongle emulation.



- Fixed joyport paperclip64 dongle emulation.



- Fixed StarDOS emulation.



** XVIC

-------



- Fixed VIA emulation.



** C1541

--------



- Fixed commands and added new commands.



** BeOS/Haiku changes

---------------------



- New drag & drop support: dragging a file from Tracker into the window now autostarts it, and dragging text into the window pastes it.



* Changes in VICE 3.1======================** General----------- New support for double sided 1571 g64 and p64 images.- SID filter improvements.** C64(SC)/SCPU64/C64DTV/C128 changes-------------------------------------- New joyport script64 dongle emulation.- New joyport vizawrite64 dongle emulation.- Fixed joyport paperclip64 dongle emulation.- Fixed StarDOS emulation.** XVIC-------- Fixed VIA emulation.** C1541--------- Fixed commands and added new commands.** BeOS/Haiku changes---------------------- New drag & drop support: dragging a file from Tracker into the window now autostarts it, and dragging text into the window pastes it.





Related links:

[ C64 Emulatoren ][ C16/Plus4 Emulatoren ]

