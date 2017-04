Emu Author



Joined: Sep 10, 2012

Posts: 399







Highscores in 04/2017



Status: Offline

The new VGBAnext 5.4.10 fixes special effect artifacts on GPUs with low-precision fragment shading and adds cheats for 13 more GBC games. Several users reported strange lines and color bars when using CMY/RGB color filters or scanline simulation. I have tracked the issue down to certain GPU models (such as Mali-400) which use 16bit floating point numbers in their fragment shaders. Had to change the algorithms and add a few workarounds to avoid problems on this hardware. See below for all the changes. Fixed CMY/RGB filter shaders on low-end GPUs (Mali-400).

on low-end GPUs (Mali-400). Fixed scanline simulation shaders on low-end GPUs (Mali-400).

on low-end GPUs (Mali-400). Added Cheatopedia cheats for 13 more GBC games.

Added cheats for two Austin Powers games.

games. Added cheats for two Barbie games.

games. Added cheats for Banishing Racer and Beethoven Second .

and . Added cheats for Baseball and Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure .

and . Added cheats for Beetlejuice and Billy Bob's Hunting And Fishing .

and . Added cheats for Bart Simpson's Escape From Camp Deadly .

. Added cheats for Best Of The Best and Bionic Battler .





Related links:

[ GBA Emulatoren ][ GBA Infos ]