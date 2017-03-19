Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Cemu, der erste funktionelle (also mit kommerziellen Spiele Support, wenn natürlich auch noch fehleranfällig und sehr langsam) Nintendo WiiU Emulator, wurde heute in einer neuen Version veröffentlicht.


Today a new release of Cemu - the first working Nintendo WiiU Emulator - has been released. Read more for additional infos and the download link.

Quote:
# New in 1.7.3d:

GX2: 1.7.3 accidentally broke compatibility with pre-1.7.3 cached shaders. This hotfix restores backward compatibility.
Also made some adjustments to guarantee this doesn't happen again in the future.

# New in 1.7.3b/c:

JIT: Fixed potential softlock for busy-wait loops which use the LWARX/STWCX instructions
GX2: Fixed incorrect shader source generated for streamout write exports when the shader is optimized for float-only

# New in 1.7.3:

JIT: LWARX instruction now consumes multiple virtual cycles. This speeds up busy wait loops.

general: Screensaver/Standby should no longer come up while a game is playing in Cemu

coreinit: Added API LCDisableDMA(), LCGetAllocatableSize(), MPResetTaskQ(), OSPeekMessage(), OSEnableHomeButtonMenu()
coreinit: Fixed bug in LCEnableDMA()
coreinit/FS: FSOpenFile() is no longer blocking CPU execution
coreinit/FS: Added internal support for priority-based path overloading
coreinit/FS: Cemu will load patched game files automatically from mlc01/usr/title/../../

ACP: Added ACP library. New API: ACPCheckApplicationDeviceEmulation()

AOC: Added proper support for AOC library. Addon content (DLC) is automatically loaded from mlc01/usr/title/../../aoc/ or mlc01/usr/title/../../<aoc_titleId>/

AX: Fixed internal ADPCM playback offset calculation for addresses above 0x80000000

Input: Fixed bug that caused non-keyboard buttons to be detected as keyboard input

GX2: Improved implementation for GX2CalcTVSize() and GX2CalcDRCSize()
GX2: Shader code optimizations. Up to 40% faster compile time for float-only shaders (measured on NVIDIA)
GX2: Added support for shader OP3 CNDGT_INT instruction
GX2: Added support for vertex format FMT_16_16_16_16, nfa=0, signed=0
GX2: Fixed software streamout reading format 32_32_32_FLOAT incorrectly
GX2: Added support for vertex shader gl_PointSize export
GX2: Fixed a race condition in which the GPU7 command processor could run ahead of the current write pointer before GX2Init() was called
GX2: Fixed sampler min and mag filter value being read from wrong register bits
GX2: Added support for streamout binding the same buffer as input and output


