Today a new release of Cemu - the first working Nintendo WiiU Emulator - has been released. Read more for additional infos and the download link.



Quote: # New in 1.7.3d:



GX2: 1.7.3 accidentally broke compatibility with pre-1.7.3 cached shaders. This hotfix restores backward compatibility.

Also made some adjustments to guarantee this doesn't happen again in the future.



# New in 1.7.3b/c:



JIT: Fixed potential softlock for busy-wait loops which use the LWARX/STWCX instructions

GX2: Fixed incorrect shader source generated for streamout write exports when the shader is optimized for float-only



# New in 1.7.3:



JIT: LWARX instruction now consumes multiple virtual cycles. This speeds up busy wait loops.



general: Screensaver/Standby should no longer come up while a game is playing in Cemu



coreinit: Added API LCDisableDMA(), LCGetAllocatableSize(), MPResetTaskQ(), OSPeekMessage(), OSEnableHomeButtonMenu()

coreinit: Fixed bug in LCEnableDMA()

coreinit/FS: FSOpenFile() is no longer blocking CPU execution

coreinit/FS: Added internal support for priority-based path overloading

coreinit/FS: Cemu will load patched game files automatically from mlc01/usr/title/../../



ACP: Added ACP library. New API: ACPCheckApplicationDeviceEmulation()



AOC: Added proper support for AOC library. Addon content (DLC) is automatically loaded from mlc01/usr/title/../../aoc/ or mlc01/usr/title/../../<aoc_titleId>/



AX: Fixed internal ADPCM playback offset calculation for addresses above 0x80000000



Input: Fixed bug that caused non-keyboard buttons to be detected as keyboard input



GX2: Improved implementation for GX2CalcTVSize() and GX2CalcDRCSize()

GX2: Shader code optimizations. Up to 40% faster compile time for float-only shaders (measured on NVIDIA)

GX2: Added support for shader OP3 CNDGT_INT instruction

GX2: Added support for vertex format FMT_16_16_16_16, nfa=0, signed=0

GX2: Fixed software streamout reading format 32_32_32_FLOAT incorrectly

GX2: Added support for vertex shader gl_PointSize export

GX2: Fixed a race condition in which the GPU7 command processor could run ahead of the current write pointer before GX2Init() was called

GX2: Fixed sampler min and mag filter value being read from wrong register bits

GX2: Added support for streamout binding the same buffer as input and output



