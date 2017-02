Emu Author



I have just released a new version of my ColecoVision emulator, ColEm 4.0, for [URL=http://fms.komkon.org/Windows and [URL=http://fms.komkon.org/Linux, as well as in [URL=http://fms.komkon.org/source code form. The new release adds support for 64kB+ homebrewn MegaCart games and fixes VDP screen modes 0/3. I have also added options for stretching the window to 4:3 "TV screen" proportions and disabling Direct3D linear interpolation. Finally, I improved MIDI playback and recording and made a bunch of other fixes. See the full list below. Added MegaCart support for 64kB+ homebrew games.

support for 64kB+ homebrew games. Fixed SCREEN 0/3 VDP mode selection ( Bankrupcy Builder , etc).

, etc). Added "Nearest Neighbor" option to disable linear interpolation.

option to disable linear interpolation. Added "Force 4:3 Screen" option to ColEm-Windows.

option to ColEm-Windows. Fixed "Hit MIDI Drums"

Fixed 44kHz sound hiccups when 50Hz sync selected in ColEm-Windows.

Computing effective waveform power when simulating samples via MIDI.

ColEm-Windows will not overwrite last ROM file name with other names.

Added -4x3 command line option to ColEm-Unix.





