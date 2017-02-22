Eine neue Version von MAME wurde veröffentlicht.



A new version of the MAME emulator has been published.



Hi everyone! It’s been a busy month for MAME development, and we’ve got a whole lot of surprises to unwrap today as we continue to celebrate twenty years of MAME. First up, we’ve added some incredibly rare systems to MAME. Omega is an Arkanoid-inspired arcade game with a production run of about ten boards. Dodge Man is a rare Omori title from 1983. The vertical version of Flash Boy, a DECO Cassette title that borrows more than a little from a well known anime is another very rare game that was at risk of becoming nothing but a memory. Westinghouse Test Console #5 is possibly a one-of-a-kind wire-wrapped prototype machine for field-programming some kind of interlocking equipment (it has a rude easter egg – press X|TRAN in calculator mode to see it). Less rare, but still awesome, are arcade titles Galaxy Games StarPak 3, Sega Sonic Cosmo Fighter, and a U.S. release of Puzznic with the digitised photos intact.



This release adds support for a number of electronic toys/handheld games, including Atari’s Touch Me (a clone of Simon, which is itself a clone of an Atari arcade game), GAF Melody Madness, Lakeside Le Boom, and with possibly the most awesome title if not gameplay, LJN’s I Took a Lickin’ From a Chicken. Many of these games have colourful, clickable artwork. MAME is dedicated to preserving more than just video games, and these systems are great examples of some of the other experiences you can relive through emulation.



If you use MAME’s computer emulation and have been frustrated by modifiers not working properly in natural keyboard mode, you’ll be pleased to know that this release addresses that. Natural keyboard mode now works properly with many more systems, including Amiga, Sun and RM Nimbus. Speaking of Amiga, we’ve emulated a 3rd-party variant of the Amiga 1200 keyboard and added support for many different language variants, so chances are you’ll be able to use keyboard that matches your Workbench language. And speaking of keyboards, the Zorba keyboard now works properly, so you can try out one of the last luggable CP/M machines.



Other improvements include fixing the crash on encountering invalid cheats, allowing multi-part software list entries to load each part on the correct interface, emulation of the Poly-Play light organ, a brand new preliminary Interpro 2800 driver and Clipper CPU core, support for VIC-20 and C64 speech synthesiser cartridges, support for the Osborne-1 Nuevo Video 80-column modification, protection MCU emulation in Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja and Bouncing Balls, audio improvements to a number of supported games, and optimisation of the netlist emulation.



Some of these improvements might seem inconsequential, or apply to systems you don’t use, but they often lie in common components used by many other systems. For example, the Amiga 1200 and Zorba keyboards use the same MCU family used in a lot of arcade games published by Taito. The same change that fixes the Zorba keyboard also fixes enemy spawning and timing in Xain'd Sleena. The Nuevo Video board uses a common Motorola CRT controller, so improvements made to support it stand to benefit a lot of other systems.



Of course there are plenty of other improvements not listed here, and you can read all about them in the whatsnew.txt file, or grab the source or Windows binaries from the download page and join in our 20th anniversary celebration.



MAMETesters Bugs Fixed





05559: [DIP/Input] (nbmj9195.cpp) jituroku: Resolved DIP settings, on Mame most are Undefined (kamilz)

05577: [DIP/Input] (nbmj9195.cpp) mjanbari: DIP Settings resolved (kamilz)

05599: [DIP/Input] (srmp2.cpp) rmgoldyh: DIP Settings (kamilz)

06470: [DIP/Input] (qix.cpp) qix: Unable to map service buttons with ctrlr.cfg (OzFalcon)

06477: [Cheat System] All systems: MAME should ignore problematic cheats (or at least exit gracefully) (cuavas)

06485: [Documentation] (peyper.cpp) ator: The year of publication is 1985. (AJR)

06499: [Gameplay] (xain.cpp) xsleena and clones: Some enemies in the second stage has disappeared (cuavas)

06500: [Interface] DAT files: Unable to use multiple paths (crazyc)

06503: [DIP/Input] (galaxian.cpp) galaxianmo: Bonus Life dip switch information is incorrect (GoldS_TCRF)







New working machines





Atari Touch Me [hap, Sean Riddle]

Dodge Man [Shoutime, Darksoft, Anonymous Donator, Smittdogg, The Dumping Union]

Flash Boy (vertical) [DECO Cassette MD] (No.12/Ver.0/Set.1,Japan) [Game Preservation Society]

Fonas 2 Player Baseball [hap, Sean Riddle]

GAF Melody Madness [hap, Kevin Horton]

Galaxy Games StarPak 3 [Keith M. Kolmos, Rod_Wod, Sean Sutton, Soren Skou Nielsen, Russell Howard, Francis Ramirez, Tourniquet, Brian Troha, coolmod, Smitdogg, The Dumping Union, Luca Elia]

LJN I Took a Lickin' From a Chicken [hap, Sean Riddle]

Lakeside Le Boom [hap, Kevin Horton]

Omega [ShouTime, Darksoft, Anonymous Donator, Smittdogg, Vas Crabb, Brian Troha, The Dumping Union]

Sega Sonic Cosmo Fighter [ShouTime, Anonymous Donator, The Dumping Union]

Tandy Electronic Basketball [hap, Sean Riddle]

Tiger Half Court Computer Basketball [hap, Sean Riddle]

Tiger/Tandy Rocket Pinball [hap, Sean Riddle]

Toytronic Football (2 versions) [hap, Sean Riddle]

Westinghouse Test Console Serial #5 [Vas Crabb, NekoEd]







New working clones





Dungeons & Dragons: Shadow over Mystara (Japan 960223) [ShouTime, Steven Fairbrother, Smitdogg, The Dumping Union]

Force SYS68K/CPU-21 [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]

Force SYS68K/CPU-21A [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]

Force SYS68K/CPU-21B [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]

Force SYS68K/CPU-21S [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]

Force SYS68K/CPU-21YA [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]

Force SYS68K/CPU-21YB [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]

Gals Panic S2 (Europe) [rtw, The Dumping Union]

Head Panic (ver. 0702, 02/07/1999) [hammy, Brian Troha, The Dumping Union]

Missile Attack [f205v]

Momoko 120% (bootleg) [Paul Hogger]

Mouse Trap (version 2) [Pat Daderko]

Osborne-1 (Nuevo Video) [Vas Crabb, NekoEd]

Puzznic (US) [Coolmod]

Red Hawk (Greece) [Abelardator2]

Sitcom Timer [Vas Crabb]

Speak and Help [Andrew Welburn]

Street Fighter EX2 (USA 980312) [coolmod, The Dumping Union]

The King of Fighters '99 - Millennium Battle (Korean release) [Brian Hargrove]

The Pit Boss (2214-07, U5-0A) [Brian Troha, The Dumping Union]

VS Block Breaker (Europe) [rtw, The Dumping Union]

Zen Nippon Pro-Wrestling Featuring Virtua (Taiwan) [XeD]







Machines promoted to working





Gallop Racer 2 (Export) [Brian Troha, The Dumping Union]

Ideal Maniac [hap, Sean Riddle, Kevin Horton]

Milton Bradley Plus One [hap, Sean Riddle]







Clones promoted to working





Donkey Kong 3 (bootleg on Ambush hardware) [Dirk Best]

Gallop Racer 2 (Japan) [Brian Troha, The Dumping Union]

Gallop Racer 2 Link HW (Japan) [Brian Troha, The Dumping Union]







New machines marked as NOT_WORKING





Dragon's Eye (0100521V, NSW/ACT) [Heihachi_73]

InterPro 2800 [Patrick Mackinlay]

K.G. Bird (0200024V, NSW/ACT) [Heihachi_73]

KOF Sky Stage (v1.00J) [rtw]

Mega Card (Ver.0210, encrypted) [Team Europe, f205v, Sean Riddle, Roberto Fresca]

Penguin Pirate II (0100869V, Victoria) [Heihachi_73]

Phantom Pays (0500005V, NSW/ACT) [Heihachi_73]

Star Horse 2001 (satellite, Rev B) [any, Lord Nightmare, MetalliC, rtw, ShouTime]

The King of Fighters XII (v1.00) [Niko]

Toucan Tango (0100782V, NSW/ACT) [Heihachi_73]

Tsukande Toru Chicchi [Alex Cmaylo, The Dumping Union, R. Belmont]

Winning Post (RHG0418-04, US) [Heihachi_73]

Wizard Ways (0200396V, NSW/ACT) [Heihachi_73]







New clones marked as NOT_WORKING





Amazon Hunt III (rev. 1, French) [PinMAME]

Arena (French) [PinMAME]

Arena (German) [PinMAME]

Bad Girls (French) [PinMAME]

Bad Girls (German) [PinMAME]

Big House (French) [PinMAME]

Big House (German) [PinMAME]

Bone Busters Inc. (German) [PinMAME]

Bounty Hunter (German) [PinMAME]

Diamond Lady (French) [PinMAME]

Diamond Lady (German) [PinMAME]

Dolphin Treasure - Cash Express (AHG1606, US) [Heihachi_73]

Excalibur (French) [PinMAME]

Excalibur (German) [PinMAME]

Gamshara (World, 10021 Ver.A) [Bill D., The Dumping Union]

Genesis (French) [PinMAME]

Genesis (German) [PinMAME]

Gold Wings (French) [PinMAME]

Gold Wings (German) [PinMAME]

Golden Pyramids (0100878V, Victoria) [Heihachi_73]

Heathkit H-19 w/ Super-19 ROM [Mark Garlanger]

Heathkit H-19 w/ Watzman ROM [Mark Garlanger]

Hollywood Heat (French) [PinMAME]

Hollywood Heat (German) [PinMAME]

Hot Shots (French) [PinMAME]

Hot Shots (German) [PinMAME]

Margarita Magic (EHG1558, US) [Heihachi_73]

Mars - God of War (Prototype) [PinMAME]

Missile Attack [f205v]

Monte Carlo (Pinball, French) [PinMAME]

Monte Carlo (Pinball, German) [PinMAME]

Monte Carlo (Pinball, rev. 2) [PinMAME]

Panther Magic (0100716V, NSW/ACT) [Heihachi_73]

Pet Shop (0100731V, NSW/ACT) [Heihachi_73]

Q.T. Bird (0500009V, NSW/ACT) [Heihachi_73]

Raven (German) [PinMAME]

Robo-War (French) [PinMAME]

Rock (German) [PinMAME]

Rock Encore (German) [PinMAME]

Rollergames (AD-2) Prototype [PinMAME]

Rollergames (LF-2) French [PinMAME]

Rollergames (LF-3) French [PinMAME]

Spring Break (French) [PinMAME]

Spring Break (German) [PinMAME]

Street Fighter EX 2 (US 980312) [coolmod, The Dumping Union]

Tag-Team Wrestling (German) [PinMAME]

T.T. Defender [ShouTime, Renato Mucciarelli, Jan Stuhler, Surgeville, John Wilke, Rod_Wod, Mr. Goodwraith, ranger_lennier, Antonio Jover, ArcadeDude, Paul Vining, Ryan Gatto, joey35car, Smitdogg, The Dumping Union]

TX-Sector (French) [PinMAME]

TX-Sector (German) [PinMAME]

Victory (Pinball, French) [PinMAME]

Victory (Pinball, German) [PinMAME]

Virtua Bowling (Hong Kong, V101HJS) [Abelardator2]

Virtual On 2: Oratorio Tangram (Revision A) [twistedsymphony]







New working software list additions





abc80_flop: Hires Invasion demo [Genesis Project]

aim65_cart: AIM 65/PC100 Extended BASIC v2.1 & v2.3, AIM 65 Instant Pascal v1.0 [Nigel Barnes]

atom_flop: Manic Miner (conversion) [Nigel Barnes]

bbcb_flop: Sherston titles, Byte the Apple music demos [Nigel Barnes]

gamate: Fortune 'n Luck [Peter Wilhemsen]

ibm5150:

688 Attack Sub (5.25"), Cartooners, Cartooners in Space, Starflight 2: Trade Routes of the Cloud Nebula (Alt), Zany Golf [Octocontrabass]

Aces High, Amnesia, Boulder Dash, Bruce Lee, Bubble Bobble, Double Dragon, Double Dragon II, Double Dragon III, Earthly Delights, Executive Suite, Frederick Forsyth's The Fourth Protocol, The Lost Treasures of Infocom, The Lost Treasures of Infocom II, Mega Man, Mega Man III, Metal Gear, MINIX 1.x, Prince of Persia, PSI-5 Trading Company, RoboCop, Wendin Multiuser DOS [Justin Kerk]

pico: Ecco Jr. e la GrandeCaccia al Tesoro nell'Oceano! (Ita) [f205v]

z88_cart: game conversions and commercial applications [Nigel Barnes]

zx81_cass: over 550 games and applications [Nigel Barnes]







New NOT_WORKING software list additions





ibm5150: Astro-Dodge, BurgerTime [Justin Kerk]

zx80_cass: small selection of games [Nigel Barnes]







Quote:

Source Changes



Code:





-Added preliminary Clipper CPU core Interpro 2800 driver. [Patrick Mackinlay]



-Amiga updates: [Dirk Best]

* Converted the Amiga keyboards to a bus interface with slot devices.

* Addes a German A500 keyboard variant, keyboard fixes.

* Moved and renamed Amiga sound device, added pinout and description.

* Moved audio related registers into Paula device, now independent from Amiga state class.

* Made Akiko independent from driver state.



-ambush: Rewrote driver. [Dirk Best]

* Use tilemap system to draw background/foreground characters (and use generic gfx_8x8x2_planar layout).

* Added mario and dkong3 bootlegs running on extended hardware.

- Color PROMs for these haven't been dumped, currently using the PROMs from the original.

* Updated and corrected DIP switches.

* Documented tile attribute RAM and sprite RAM layout bits.

* Use screen raw parameters.

* Added connector layout, updated TODO list and ROM filenames.



-thayers: Fixed keyboard scanning, inputs and communication. [Curt Coder]



-vic20 updates: [Curt Coder]

* Emulated the PPP SpeakEasy (Votrax SC-01-A) cartridge.

* Emulated the Data 20 Display Manager 40/80 column video cartridge.



-c64: Emulated the PPP Speakeasy 64 (Votrax SC-01-A) cartridge. [Curt Coder]



-abc800_dsk: Fixed sector interleave. [Curt Coder]



-PIC16C5x updates: [hap]

* Added basic support for the old GI PIC1650 and PIC1655.

* Made RTCC (aka T0CKI) pin an input line handler.



-PIC CPU: Fixed writes with the status register as destination. [Luca Elia]

* Write all bits except TO and PD, thus enabling e.g. bcf, bsf or clrf to change the flags.

* rlf and rrf must update the flags after the store to work correctly on this register.



-More complete Galaxy Games emulation: [Luca Elia]

* Created devices for the galaxy games carts (EEPROM + Flash + PIC) and the slot(s).

* Removed code patches and emulated the PIC communication and bank switching.

* Converted the blitter to a device (cesblit.cpp).

* Moved the Galaxy Games from tmaster.cpp to their own driver (galgames.cpp).



-ms0515.cpp: Hooked up keyboard and floppy, improved video emulation etc. [shattered]



-dsk_dsk format: Propagate CRC error flags. [shattered]



-ms7004 keyboard: Handle incoming serial data via INT pin. [shattered]



-tigerroad.cpp: replaced bballs MCU simulation with dump from MC68705R3, added to parent set as BAD_DUMP.

[TeamEurope, Brizzo, Vas Crabb]



-dec0.cpp updates: [Vas Crabb, CAPS0ff]

* Added dump for baddudes MCU with note about likely bit error.

* Replaced drgninja MCU simulation with hacked version of baddudes dump.

* Latch cleanup: 'LS374 senses positive edge, others are educted guesses.



-m6805: Added CMOS devices, miscellaneous fixes. [Vas Crabb]

* Added m146805 and m68hc05 to unidasm.

* Fixed disassembly of BIT opcodes.

* Fixed burning cycles on disabled interrupts.

* Cleaned up BIH/BIL handling.

* Made opcode tables configurable in m6805_base_device, provided tables for HMOS, CMOS and HC families.

* Implemented MUL instruction, made unimplemented STOP and WAIT raise fatal error.

* Implemented 'HC05 edge-sensitive external interrupts.

* Added partially implemented MC68HC05C4, MC68HC05C8 and MC68HC705C8A devices.

* Fixed problem with edge case in 68705 timer overflow interrupt when TDR=0.

- Fixes Zorba keyboard and MT6499.



-Fixed crash on loading invalid cheats, MAME now logs an error and continues. [Vas Crabb]



-Made debugger fall back from binary to default base on 0b prefix. [Vas Crabb]

* This makes expressions like 0B12 parse as hex in hex memory spaces.

* Where there's ambiguity (e.g 0B01) binary takes precedence.



-Natural keyboard fixes: [Vas Crabb]

* Fixed Shift-Alt combinations.

* Fixed modifiers with LLE keyboards (shift/alt now work reliably with Sun, Amiga, RM Nimbus, etc.).

* Fixed crash on keyboard inputs with four characters.



-Amiga keyboard updates: [Vas Crabb]

* Corrected polarity of KB_DATA from Amiga to keyboard.

* Completely rewrote 68HC05CxA-based A1200 keyboard device, now working.

* Fixed KB_DATA mixing in A500 keyboard.

* Made A500 keyboard caps lock LED output name consistent with A1200.

* Added Alt- and Alt-Shift- characters to A500 US keyboard.

* Factored out matrix keys to a common module shared by A500/A1200.

* Made new German matrix based on US matrix with Alt-chars hooked up.

* Added layouts for France/Belgium, Italy and Sweden/Finland, Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway and UK.

- Switzerland has French/German config option, natural mode only works for French.

* Added borderline usable dead keys for natural keyboard.



-Osborne-1 updates: [Vas Crabb]

* Added Osborne-1 with Nuevo Video board as a clone.

* Made Alpha Lock a toggling key rather than a fake DIP switch.



-Made object finder arrays meet more Container/Sequence requirements (allows use of range-based for and many standard algorithms).

[Vas Crabb]



-dl1416: Split interface into signal-level and bus-level APIs, improved support for different variants. [Vas Crabb]



-sitcom updates: [Vas Crabb]

* Implemented Boot and Reset buttons and remapping of low 32kB.

* Hooked up PIA, I/O space mirrors, and RS232 interface for downloading programs.

- PIA ports connected to LED outputs and keypad inputs.

* Added camera shutter speed measurement rig as a clone.

* Added a software list with example programs from web site.

- Software list is not connected yet, need to load software by full path.



-Cherry-picked some features from self-registering drivers PoC: [Vas Crabb]

* Use size_t for sizes and for algorithms.

* Fixed up some files that were getting linked into multiple libraries.

* Added missing virtual method to sh2 peripheral class.

* Put shortname in driver struct for locality.

* Made LRU cache use shared pointers for safety.



-Used known plaintext attack to obtain Omega program encryption key. [Vas Crabb]



-Converted many naked pointers to required_region_ptr. [Robbbert]



-m6845: Fixed starting address in row/column mode (used by osborne1nv). [Robbbert]



-Update GENie [Branimir Karadzic]



-List command format changes: [Tafoid]

* Changes to output produced to better deal with maximum limits of certain items.

* Fixed issue with -listroms output not displaying hapyfsh2 rom sizes correctly.



-Fixed building using system portaudio and utf8proc. [belegdol]



-Provided the PIC code for all four StarPak cartridges. [Keith M. Kolmos]



-Confirmed MC68705R3 bootstrap program matches MC68705U3 (and U5 for that matter). [Brizzo]



-Identified bad dumps and fixed info for a number of Aristocrat games. [Heihachi_73]



-aristmk5: Rearranged controls to be more playable and added PORT_NAMEs. [Heihachi_73]



-polyplay: Added light organ and layout. [SailorSat]

* Traced the lines on the board to figure out how the lightorgan worked - a zero crossing detector triggers NMI on the CPU, which

then operates the light organ.



-aristmk5: Added SPI and hopper emulation - allows non-US games to boot. [Sandro Ronco]



-imgtool: Fixed recently introduced bug that could cause hex numbers to be incorrectly emitted in usage text. [Nathan Woods]



-saa1099.cpp: Use correct LFSR polynomial for SAA1099 noise generation, added some notes about an unemulated undocumented feature of

the noise clock. [Jepael, Lord Nightmare]



-Fixed clipper CPU build. [Felipe Sanches]



-Netlist library improvements: [Couriersud]

* Refactored netlist pmf code.

* Small optimization for diode calculations.

* Remove virtual from some destructors and make them protected.

* Various cleanups and performance improvements.

* Fixed some inconsistencies.

* Reduced overhead to load data (ROMs) in netlist significantly.

- Previous solution involved a significant amount of redundant replication of information and objects. Now, a ROM name specified

as SOMEROM(x21, "romlabel") will be automatically be loaded from region "netlisttag:romlabel" (see hazl1500 and stuntcyc).

* Fix warning about non existing memory space when netlist is used.

* Logging enhancements.

* Fixed crashes on terminals without nets (i.e. connected to a rail).

* Reviewed "FIXMEs" and corrected some minor ones.

* Made m_cur_analog protected.

* Fixed pmf delegates to work with MSVC.

* More optimizations to the solver code.

* Started work on a better signal pipeline in nlwav.

* Only generate documentation for entities which are documented.

* Made it possible to have multiple update handlers per device.

- Makes device implementation more flexible and faster and improves performance slightly.

- Each input is now assigned a notification handler. Currently this is update, but going forward it may be a custom handler.

* Fixed MEMPOOL on OSX.

* Added delegate support for Emscripten, ARM processors and VS 2015 x64.

* Made sure netlist includes are not found directly on include path.

* Made Windows builds of nltool and nlwav understand Unicode.

* Added standalone VS2015 build file in src/lib/netlist/build.

* Added state saving and loading to nltool.

* Optimized 7493 device - gives some 5 to 10% improvement to pong.

* Reworked truthtables a bit: moved 9312 and 74279 to TTL macro library, renamed TTL_9312_* to more appropriate DM9312.

* Fixed a number of warnings from latest Ubuntu clang 5.0.



-huc6261.cpp: Fixed YUV colors, added palette offset and HuC6261-A mixing - fixes PC-FX boot screen graphics/colors. [Angelo Salese]



-namcond1.cpp: Enabled preliminary ROZ effects in ygv608 core. [Angelo Salese]



-segas16b.cpp: Improved inputs for Excite League / Super League. [Angelo Salese]



-sh4: Fixed FMOV* opcodes. [MetalliC]



-naomi.cpp: Redumped "Crackin' DJ Part 2". [billy16jr, Cereth, cpsystem3, MetalliC, rtw]



-naomi.cpp documentation updates: [MetalliC]

* Added two Japan Mushiking cart serial numbers.

* Documented Atomiswave game exe Build timestamps shown in Test Mode.

* Corrected few game years.

* Sorted game list by build dates.



-Mega Card (Ver.0210, encrypted) improvements:

* Added bruteforced PLD dump. [Team Europe, caius, Roberto Fresca]

* Added G65SC02 decode die dump and tech notes about the custom CPU. [Team Europe, Sean Riddle, Roberto Fresca]

* Added CY7C291A dump from inside the custom CPU. [Team Europe, Roberto Fresca]

* Fixed ASCII PCB layout and list of components. [Roberto Fresca]



-Arrow Bingo: Fixed clocks to be more accurate, hooked principal inputs to make the game playable, added technical notes.

[Roberto Fresca]



-Power Card (Ver 0263, encrypted): Dumped the CY7C291A from inside of the custom CPU, added technical notes.

[Team Europe, Roberto Fresca]



-Arrow Bingo: Added a new input requested by the code, added more technical notes about the program. [Roberto Fresca]



-mac: Fixed NuBus memory stomp. [R. Belmont]



-Fixed apple2gs regressions. [R. Belmont]



-konmedal: Improved screen display, added ROM banking, started implementing VROM readback. [R. Belmont]



-Added Preliminary TLCS-870 CPU core - work in progress. [David Haywood]



-spacecr: Added continue button. [AJR]



-De-hardcoded service inputs for gekisou and Atari games. [AJR]



-polepos.cpp input improvements: [AJR]

* Corrected DIP switches and locations for polepos2bi and polepos2bs.

* Fix bootleg manufacturer info for polepos2bs.

* Use modern DEVCB features to make extra 4-bit input ports unnecessary.



-lastbank: Working sound and music. [AJR]

* ES-8712: Added busy status read and notes on device.

* Allow sound CPU to reset the ES-8712 and M6295.

* Added NVRAM, remapped/renamed inputs, added RTC notes.



-bcruzm12: Changed PSGs to AY8912, added notes on PCB. [AJR]



-dblcrown: Simplified code by adding 8255 PPI, PSG type is YMZ284. [AJR]



-gcpinbal modernization and sound improvements: [AJR]

* Broke up the bogus IOC structure and used 8-bit handlers where appropriate

- Fixes a music playback glitch due to the old handler's failure to account for byte mirroring.

* Improved OKI M6295 sounds by using correct bit for banking.

* Load more music by sending interrupt when ES-8712 finishes playing sample.

* Added interface for 93C46 EEPROM and HCT157.

* Updated machine flags to better reflect current emulation status.



-kothello: Added DIP SW2 and identified DIP switches and locations. [AJR]



-vmetal sound improvements: [AJR]

* Implemented IRQ used to loop ES-8712 music (much like gcpinbal) - all extant samples should be playable now.

* Reduced unreasonably high OKIM6295 volume.

* Removed MACHINE_IMPERFECT_SOUND flag.

* Added a reset line callback for the ES-8712.

- Will be used to reset the MSM5205/MSM6585 when the implementation is rewritten to use those devices.

- For now, it's used for IRQ generation in vmetal.

* Removed the auto-repeat feature from the ES-8712 device. All known games that loop samples do so by status polling or IRQs.



-upd7810: Replaced fake I/O space with callbacks. [AJR]



-capbowl, bowlrama: Identified DAC type. [AJR]



-5clown.cpp, bzone.cpp: Correctly assigned service buttons. [OzFalcon]



-Force CPU-20: Added board variant handling and a few variants. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]

* cpu-21, cpu-21a, cpu-21ya, cpu-21b, cpu-21yb and cpu-21s, differs in CPU speed and memory mainly

* Added logging.



-Prodigy: Added netlist for BCD display, got correct boot up display but no interaction yet as keypad is missing, added layout.

[Joakim Larsson Edstrom]



-VME bus: Added default bus address space and prepared for bus-specific features. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]



-via6522 updates: [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]

* Improved logging.

* Fixed 50/50 duty cycle for T2 and O2 driven CB1 shift IN & OUT on CB2.

* Added stop of device_timer when going from internaly to externaly clocked shift modes.

* Fixed so shift out and in flank is not controlled by pcr in accordance with datasheet.

* Added missing final and leading flanks when shifting out and in respectivelly.



-68561: Improved interrupt support and LOGs messages. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]



-BIM 68153: Fixed release irq line bug and updated LOGs. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]



-fccpu30: Updated to new LOG system. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]



-New netlist device: 74164 - 8bit parallel output serial shift register. [Joakim Larsson Edstrom]



-Made mcombat, mcombata and mcombats boot. They still need inputs/sound (AY8912). [Ivan Vangelista]



-Heathkit H19/H89: A few fixes and more documentation, cleaned up ROM definitions. [Mark Garlanger]



-mc6845: The device should not scan out more lines than programmed into the 'visible' register. [Mark Garlanger]



-zx81: Added tzx cassette format, changed default ramsize to 16K. [Nigel Barnes]



-z88: Fixed expanded video addressing in RAM carts. [Nigel Barnes]



-Allow softlist software parts to use different interfaces: [Nigel Barnes]

* imgcntrl: Don't assume first software part, find part with correct interface.

* swlist: Check all software parts for matching interface when populating list of software lists.

* softlist_dev: Check all software parts when finding approximate matches.



-aim65: Added 16K PROM/ROM module, 4 extra sockets required for Instant Pascal. [Nigel Barnes]



-lastbank.cpp: Filled in Coinage and Demo Sounds DIP switches. [Brian Troha]



-aquarium.cpp: Documentation and clock update. [Brian Troha]

* Replaced PCB layout with with a more informational version, listed out major chips on the PCB including customs.

* Corrected OKI M6295 clock with actual resonator.



-t10mmc: Added Play Audio MSF (0x47) command, used by Another CD Player and Astrocounter of Crescents. [Barry Rodewald]



-portaudio: Minimal const-correctness. [O. Galibert]



-Apple Laserwriter II NT: Updated driver quite a bit, improved the overlay emulation and ram mapping, passes more self tests, added

as much info about memory maps as could be easily derived without PAL dumps. [Lord Nightmare]



-LaserWriter II NT: Hooked up interrupts to 68k, got more self tests to pass. [Lord Nightmare]



-freekick.cpp: Fixed sprite rom load order in omega, derived input ports from gigas rather than fully redefining everything.

[Lord Nightmare]



-arkanoid.cpp: Added detailed memory map with proper mirroring; documented and mapped the joystick ports which, while present and

fully functional on the pcb, are unused by the game code. [Lord Nightmare]



-Updated FSF address in a few files' license headers. [Luke-Nukem]



-arm7: Added support for the second BLX form for ARMv5 and fixed behavior of second BLX form in THUMB. [Alex Marshall]



-intvkbd driver improvements: [Frank Palazzolo]

* Corrected screen alignment.

* Changed to use generic TMS9927.

* Aligned STIC and TMS9927 graphics properly.

* Added preliminary support for testing intvkbd printer.

* Added proper documented memory addresses for tape drive.

* TMS9927: added support for driver-specific overscan areas.



-pgm2: Fixed address map up a little bit and added notes. [Alex Marshall]



-namcos22: Added per-game speaker configurations based on manuals and test messages. [superctr]



-namcos22: Added 'bodysonic' speaker to airco22b (name comes from test mode). [superctr]



-C352 improvements: [superctr]

* Implemented volume ramping behavior confirmed with recording from real hardware.

- Example: Tekken 3, reduced pops in especially King's stage BGM.

* Rewrote mu-law algorithm - might not be quite perfect yet, but is closer to recordings and sounds a bit clearer.

- Example: Time Crisis.

* Byte-swapped sample ROMs as necessary.



-portaudio: Fixed issues causing crash with 32-bit builds, clamp latency. [intealls]



-Fixed Battle Cruiser M-12 sprite colors. [MASH]



-dec0.cpp: Added new and improved readme for the DEC0 based games. [Guru]



-SDK85: Added mastermind BIOS. [Paolo Forlani, Stefano Bodrato]



-hp9845 updates: [F.Ulivi]

* Fixed parallel poll logic in PHI.

* Working support for HP9895 dual floppy drive with MFI image format.

* Corrected aspect ratio of alpha and graphic video modes using a layout file.



Related links:

[ Arcade Multi Emulatoren ][ Arcade Single Emulatoren ]

Quote: Quote: Quote: