

Retrokenner



Joined: Sep 30, 2004

Posts: 395



Location: MS und KR



Highscores in 11/2017



Status: Offline



Eine neue Version des PC Engine/CD Emulators [URL=http://www.ouma.jp/[URL=http://www.ouma.jp/<a href=]ootake[/URL]/" target="_blank">ootake wurde veröffentlicht.





A new version of the PC Engine/CD emulator ootake/" target="_blank">[URL=http://www.ouma.jp/<a href=]ootake[/URL]/" target="_blank">ootake has been released.



Quote: – At the top of the « Input » menu, the current pad connection status isdisplayed on one line, such as « Connect [x-Button Pad] ». If you place themouse cursor over it, the menu for changing the connection pad appears.– « 3-Button Pad (I+II) » added to the pad selection of the above menu. Ifthis is selected, pressing [IIIr] button will result in pressing [I]+[II]button at the same time. In addition, [IIIs] button becomes [RUN] button.It can be used for jumping of [I]+[II] in « Double Dragon II », and forsimultaneous bullet shooting of [I]+[II] in « Super Darius » and « DariusPlus », and so on.– [Alt] key can be assigned to PCE controller setting. Therefore, when youwant to open the menu, please use [Esc] key, the button by « CPU->Configure Pause Button » menu, or mouse click.Also, when [Shift] key is pressed five times, the fixed key setting dialogwill not be displayed. As a result, [Shift] key can be assigned to PCEcontroller setting.– When setting PCE controller from the [Setting] button (lower left of theinitial green screen), PCE controllers #2-#5 are initialized (keys notset). If your controller setting is not stable, please set it here.– The number of save states can be used to a maximum of 80.(increased from 50 to 80)– In the visual scene of the end of « Tenshi no Uta II », the problem ofstopping was solved (occurred in recent version. adjustment of CD accesstiming). I was able to check the operation without problem until endingwith this version.– When entering the first tower in « Tenshi no Uta II », the problem thatlarge noise exists on the head of some audio tracks (* this noises existswith a real PC Engine ) was solved. In Ootake , this obvious unnecessarynoise is cut and played cleanly.* This problem is probably caused by a CD-ROM production mistake at thattime (the sound of the end of the previous track is mixed at thebeginning of the track).In « Tenshi no Uta II », « Rayxanber II », « Eikan ha Kimini » and « GingaFukei Densetsu Sapphire », this problem happens. Ootake solves it. If youuncheck « Setting-> Improve-> Cut Inaccurate CD-DA Track Head Noise »menu, this solving will be invalid (noise appear like real PC Engine ).– When specifying « .cue file » as an argument from the command prompt, thebug that could not be opened (occurred from v2.81) has been fixed.– Additionally, a detailed part has been improved and corrected.+ Thank you very much for your reporting and encouragement. In this version,there are few changes and the source change is slight. For a while (atleast for the Japanese autumn horse racing season), I will take a break.I am pleased if this v2.86 becomes a stable version. But, if urgenttrouble or things worked on the previous version did not work, I will fixit soon and update it.



Related links:

[ PC-Engine Emulatoren ]

