Emu Author



Joined: Sep 10, 2012

Posts: 447







Highscores in 11/2017



Status: Offline

VGB 5.3 for Android fixes DropBox support, broken since DropBox changed their API last month. I have now switched to DropBox APIv2, but you may have to reset all settings or reinstall VGB to make DropBox work. It is also worth noting that VGB-Android is on sale for $1.99 for the next few days. Finally, I have also released the free VGB 5.3 for Windows and Linux at the beginning of this week. Switched to DropBox APIv2. DropBox support works again.

DropBox support works again. Use "Settings | General | Reset All Settings" to remove old DropBox token .

to . Fixed a few bugs in the DropBox code.





Related links:

[ Game Boy Emulatoren ][ Game Boy Infos ]