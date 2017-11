Emu Author



Highscores in 11/2017



I have published Speccy 4.5 tonight, a new version of my universal Sinclair ZX Spectrum emulator for Windows and Linux. The latest Speccy adds support for multiple monitors and optimizes full-screen mode detection on Windows. I have also fixed flicker that plagued Win10 users after a recent system update. The Linux version now uses PulseAudio for sound, so you won't need to mess with /dev/dsp emulation any more. Finally, I have moved disk drive options to the "Hardware" menu on Windows. See below for all the changes. Added multiple monitor support to Speccy-Windows.

Fixed disappearing window in Speccy-Windows.

Fixed best full-screen mode detection in Speccy-Windows.

Fixed window flicker that appeared after recent Win10 updates.

Moved disk options to "Hardware" menu in Speccy-Windows.

Switched Speccy-Linux to using PulseAudio sound.

Updated old PulseAudio driver for 64bit Linux. For interested parties, Speccy Deluxe for Android is currently on sale for $1.99 and will stay that way for the next several days. You are welcome.





