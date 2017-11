Emu Author



Joined: Sep 10, 2012

Posts: 447







Highscores in 11/2017



Status: Offline

fMSX 5.1.1 for Android is now online and ready for you to try. This version improves Joystick Layout Editor, fixing a bunch of bugs and making both screen and keyboard rectangles freely resizable in both dimensions. Do keep in mind that even though you can make screen rectangle as tall as you want, the MSX screen still has fixed ratio, so it will occupy the top part of your rectangle. See below for all the changes. Released free fMSX 5.1 for Windows and Linux.

Greatly improved the Layout Editor , fixing many bugs.

, fixing many bugs. Layout Editor now lets you resize screen and keyboard in both dimensions.

Screen and keyboard rectangles will stay centered while resizing.

Buttons gravity will be restored when resetting layout.

Made states/screenshots deletion more reliable.





Related links:

[ MSX Emulatoren ]