Retrokenner
Highscores in 10/2017
Eine neue Version von MAME wurde veröffentlicht.
A new version of the MAME emulator has been published.
MAME 0.190
The preservation train keeps rolling on with the scheduled September release of MAME 0.190. The Gaelco spree continues with Glass, Alligator Hunt and Maniac Square, and we’ve added support for two games on the hilariously misguided Tiger R-Zone system: Batman Forever and Indy 500. Emulation has been greatly improved for Mazer Blazer, Great Guns, and the Tecmo World Cup ’94 family of games, although all these games still have issues with unemulated protection.
In computer emulation, we’ve added support for ZX Spectrum slot devices. You’ll still get the Kempston Joystick Interface by default, but you can now swap it out for other devices, including a number of Currah cartridges. There are also some big improvements to the HP9000/300 series, and support for HP85 option ROMs.
You can get the source/Windows binaries from the download page and try it out.
MAMETesters Bugs Fixed
- 00490: [Sound] (homedata.cpp) hourouki: It is missing voices of “Reach”, “Ron” etc. (smf)
- 06658: [Plugins] (mappy.cpp) mappy, mappyj: When using cheats driven by <parameter, left arrow doesn’t change displayed value (Carl)
- 06672: [Sound] (starwars.cpp) starwars: Missing/malfunctioning sound (AJR)
- 06673: [DIP/Input] (subsino.cpp) stbsub: Missing dip-switch info. (Diet Go Go Fan)
- 06680: [Sound] (namcos2.cpp) metlhawk: Missing sound (Angelo Salese)
- 06682: [Sound] (cinemat.cpp) qb3: Missing AY-3-8910 sound (AJR)
New working machines
- Altered Beast (Tiger handheld) [hap, Sean Riddle]
- Laser 2001 [cvemu]
- Mephisto Modena [yoyo_chessboard, Sandro Ronco]
- Mephisto Monte Carlo [Sandro Ronco]
- Mephisto Super Mondial II [yoyo_chessboard, Sandro Ronco]
- Mephisto Super Mondial [yoyo_chessboard, Sandro Ronco]
- R-Zone: Batman Forever [hap, Sean Riddle]
- R-Zone: Indy 500 [hap, Sean Riddle]
- unknown Italian poker game [caius, AJR, Ivan Vangelista, Roberto Fresca]
New working clones
- Alligator Hunt (World, protected) [Pablo]
- Beast Busters (Japan, Version 2, J3) [Layer @ jammaplus]
- Big Buck Hunter - Shooter’s Challenge (v1.60.01) [Ted Green]
- Chuka Taisen (Japan) (P0-025-A PCB) [Pacman70]
- Iron Horse (version K) [Coolmod, The Dumping Union]
- Kick Off (bootleg) [caius, The Dumping Union]
- Lady Master of Kung Fu (set 2, older) [Corrado Tomaselli, The Dumping Union]
- Land Breaker (World) / Miss Tang Ja Ru Gi (Korea) (pcb ver 1.0) (AT89c52 protected) [Hammy]
- Maniac Square (protected, Version 1.0, Checksum DEEE) [Peter Wilhelmsen, Morten Shearman Kirkegaard, Charles MacDonald, David Haywood]
- Royal Card / Royal Jackpot (with a third draw)(encrypted) [Roberto Fresca, Team Europe]
- Syvalion (US, PS2 Taito Legends 2) [MetalliC, rtw, Zerochan]
- Syvalion (World, PS2 Taito Legends 2) [MetalliC, rtw, Zerochan]
Machines promoted to working
- Alligator Hunt (Spain, protected) [David Haywood, Darksoft, Morten Shearman Kirkegaard, Peter Wilhelmsen]
- Big Buck Hunter - Shooter’s Challenge (v1.60.01) [Ted Green]
- Big Buck Hunter Call of the Wild (v3.02.5) [Ted Green]
- Big Buck Hunter II - Sportsman’s Paradise (v2.02.11) [Ted Green]
- Glass (Ver 1.1, Break Edition, Checksum 49D5E66B, Version 1994) [Peter Wilhelmsen, Morten Shearman Kirkegaard, David Haywood]
- Great Guns [Angelo Salese]
- Maniac Square (protected, Version 1.0, Checksum CF2D) [Peter Wilhelmsen, Morten Shearman Kirkegaard, Charles MacDonald, David Haywood]
- Mazer Blazer (set 1) [Angelo Salese]
- Mephisto Mega IV [Sandro Ronco]
- Tecmo World Cup ’94 (set 1) [Angelo Salese]
- Virtual Pool [Ted Green]
Clones promoted to working
- Big Buck Hunter - Shooter’s Challenge (v1.50.07) [Ted Green]
- Glass (Ver 1.0, Break Edition, Checksum C5513F3C) [Peter Wilhelmsen, Morten Shearman Kirkegaard, David Haywood]
- Glass (Ver 1.0, Break Edition, Checksum D3864FDB) [Peter Wilhelmsen, Morten Shearman Kirkegaard, David Haywood]
- Mazer Blazer (set 2) [Angelo Salese]
- Mephisto Monte Carlo IV LE [Sandro Ronco]
- Slap Fight (A76 set, GX-006-A PCB) [Corrado Tomaselli, The Dumping Union]
- Tecmo World Cup ’94 (set 2) [Angelo Salese]
New machines marked as NOT_WORKING
- Cisco/Fisco 400 [TTL] [Andrew Welburn]
- Convergent Miniframe [rfka01, R. Belmont]
- Gaelco Football [Peter Wilhelmsen, Smitdogg, The Dumping Union]
- Gran Trak 10/Trak 10/Formula K [TTL] [Mike Salay]
- Gran Trak 20/Trak 20/Twin Racer [TTL] [Ed Fries]
- Le Mans [TTL] [teeray]
- Nintendo DS [Ryan Holtz]
- Qwak!/Quack [TTL] [Ed Fries]
- Triumph-Adler alphatronic P3 [Dirk Best, rfka01]
New clones marked as NOT_WORKING
- AEG Olympia Olytext 30 [rfka01]
- Bingo Wave [Harcsa Béla, caius]
- Ericsson PC [Joakim Larsson Edström, Joel Tegnér]
- Ericsson Portable PC [Joakim Larsson Edström, Joel Tegnér, FakeShemp]
- Guns N Roses (2.00) [Gore Daimon, Guilherme Cobra]
- Meteor (Stern, set 2) [Gore Daimon, Guilherme Cobra]
- PC/AT 386SX (VGA, MF2 Keyboard) [Carl]
- Robot Hunting (bootleg of Death Race) [TTL] [f205v, Any]
- Schneider EURO PC II [rfka01]
- Schneider EURO XT [rfka01]
- Shootout Pool Prize (Export) / Shootout Pool The Medal (Japan) Version B -P [Ordyne]
New working software list additions
- apple2: Thief [san inc. & TRex]
- apple2_cass: Color Demosoft / Little Brickout, Lords of Karma, Startrek / Starwars [Dagarman]
- archimedes: SCSI Support Disc [Nigel Barnes]
- bbcb_flop: ArcPinball [Nigel Barnes]
- c128_cart: VizaWrite 128 [terror]
- hp85_rom: Assembler ROM, I/O ROM, Matrix ROM, Service ROM, Service ROM (fixed) [F.Ulivi]
- ibm5150: Concurrent PC DOS 3.2, Concurrent PC DOS 4.1, Concurrent DOS XM 6.0, Concurrent DOS XM 6.01, Concurrent DOS XM 6.21 [Justin Kerk]
- ibm5170:
Freddy Pharkas, Frontier Pharmacist [ArcadeShadow]
Wing Commander II - Special Operations 1, Wing Commander II - Special Operations 2 [breiztiger]
Concurrent DOS 386 2.0, Concurrent DOS 386 3.01 [Justin Kerk]
- kayproii: Digital Keyboards’ Synergy Host Control System [shattered]
- laser2001_cart: Salora Disk Drive [cvemu]
- pce_tourvision: Bomberman 93, Die Hard, Hit The Ice, Knight Rider Special [system11]
- spectrum_cass: Currah MicroSpeech Demo, Fuller Box Orator Demonstration, Shadow of the Unicorn, Spectrum Voice Chess [Nigel Barnes]
Translations added or modified
- Dutch [Jos van Mourik]
- Italian [Tharabas17]
- Spanish [A. Viloria]
- Turkish [Kadir Ekşi]
Source Changes
Added new AM9513 System Timing Controller device. [AJR]
Improved 28XX parallel EEPROM emulation: [AJR]
