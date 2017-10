Emu Author



Joined: Sep 10, 2012

Posts: 438







Highscores in 10/2017



Status: Offline

iNES 5.0.2 for Android, a new version of my Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Famicom emulator, is now online. In this version, I have taken measures to work around Android 7+ restrictions on system folders access. You should be able to navigate through restricted folders, even if you can't see their contents. If you do get stuck in such a folder though, use the new "Change Folder" option to jump where you need to go. I have also fixed a bunch of bugs reported by the Google Play console. See below for all the changes. Added "Change Folder" option to the File Selector for jumping between folders.

for jumping between folders. Made folder listing error a bit less threatening, since it has become the new normal in Android 7+.

Fixed hangup on exit where Java code waits for non-existent native thread.

where Java code waits for non-existent native thread. Removed outdated features from the EMULib code.





Related links:

[ NES Emulatoren ][ NES Infos ]