Emu Author



Joined: Sep 10, 2012

Posts: 438







Highscores in 10/2017



Status: Offline

A quick fix VGBAnext 5.5.10 release reenables File Selector navigation through unreadable folders , unless it is the root folder. Of course, you still won't be able to see any content in such folders, but at least you should be able to continue to the parent folder by clicking on "..". If you do get stuck on some folder, use the "Change Folder" menu option to jump wherever you need to go. Sorry for the trouble caused: trying to figure out the most comfortable solution for all the users. And in case you wondered, VGBAnext is still on sale for $2.99 for the moment.





Related links:

[ GBA Emulatoren ][ GBA Infos ]