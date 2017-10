Emu Author



Just released ColEm 4.1.2 for Android. This release fixes File Selector getting stuck on the root folder when denied access. This tends to happen in Android 7+. Also, if you do get stuck on some folder, use the "Change Folder" menu option to quickly jump wherever you need to go. See below for all the changes. Added "Change Folder" option to the File Selector for jumping between folders.

for jumping between folders. Fixed File Selector getting stuck at unreadable root folder.

Made folder listing error a bit less threatening, since it has become the new normal in Android 7+.

Fixed native crash when processing initial commands sent by Java side.

when processing initial commands sent by Java side. Fixed crash when loading an invalid skin bitmap file.





