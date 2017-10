Emu Author



The new MasterGear 4.0.3 for Android is now online. This release fixes a bug where the File Selector would get stuck on unreadable folders, not letting the user switch away from them. This version will not let you go into unreadable folders. If you need to quickly jump between folders (such as internal and external storage), use the new "Change Folder" option in the File Selector. See below for all the changes. Added "Change Folder" option to the File Selector for jumping between folders.

Fixed File Selector getting stuck at unreadable folders.

Made folder listing error a bit less threatening, since it has become the new normal in Android 7+.

Fixed native crash when processing initial commands sent by Java side.

Fixed crash when loading an invalid skin bitmap file.

Fixed minor bug with YM2413 drum channels when loading state.





