The new fMSX 5.0.1 for Android is now online. Since Android 7+, Google started preventing apps from listing files in system folders, including the root folder. The new fMSX will refuse to go into denied folders, rather than present you with the empty file list. If you need to quickly jump to a different folder, use the new "Change Folder" option in the File Selector. I have also fixed a bunch of crashes reported in the Google Play console. See below for all the changes. Added "Change Folder" option to the File Selector.

Fixed File Selector getting stuck at unreadable folders.

Fixed several crashes reported in Google Play console.

Fixed native crash when processing initial commands sent by Java side.

Fixed crash when loading an invalid skin bitmap file.

Hopefully fixed a crash in the native startup code.

Hopefully fixed two native crashes when drawing screen.

Fixed the order of calls in onPause() / onStop() / onDestroy().





