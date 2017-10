Emu Author



Joined: Sep 10, 2012

Posts: 438







Highscores in 10/2017



Status: Offline

The new VGBAnext 5.5.8 release is now ready for you to download. This release fixes an awkward situation with newer Androids, where the system won't let you see contents of certain folders. Previously, when trying to open such a folder in the File Selector, you ended up with an empty screen and nowhere else to go. Starting with this release, VGBAnext will simply refuse opening prohibited folders. I have also added cheats for 8 more GBC games, including Atlantis, Dogz, and Donald Duck. See below for all the changes. Fixed File Selector getting stuck at unreadable folders.

Added cheats for 8 more GBC games.

Added cheats for Atlantis: The Lost Empire and Mulan .

and . Added cheats for Buzz Lightyear and Disney's Dinosaur .

and . Added cheats for Donald Duck in Maui Mallard .

. Added cheats for Donald Duck: Going Quackers .

. Added cheats for Tarzan and Dogz .





Related links:

[ GBA Emulatoren ][ GBA Infos ]