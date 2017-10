Emu Author



An updated iNES 5.0.1 for Android is currently rolling out to the Google Play Store. This release fixes a few crashes and addresses the awkward situation where a user navigates to the root folder of his device only to find out that he has no permission to list files there and nowhere to go. Such situation should no longer happen. It only affects newer Androids though. See below for all the changes. Fixed File Selector getting stuck at unreadable root folder.

Fixed native crash when processing initial commands sent by Java side.

Fixed crash when loading an invalid skin bitmap file.





