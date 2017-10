Emu Author



The fresh VGB 5.2.1 for Android has been released tonight. This release fixes an awkward situation where newer Androids will not let VGB list the root folder. Previously, you would end up with an empty File Selector and nowhere else to go, but no more. I have also fixed several possible crashes and added Cheatopedia cheats for eight more games, including Dogz, Atlantis, and Donald Duck. See below for all the changes. Fixed File Selector getting stuck at unreadable root folder.

Fixed native crash when processing initial commands sent by Java side.

Fixed crash when loading an invalid skin bitmap file.

Added cheats for 8 more games.

Added cheats for Atlantis: The Lost Empire and Mulan .

and . Added cheats for Buzz Lightyear and Disney's Dinosaur .

and . Added cheats for Donald Duck in Maui Mallard .

. Added cheats for Donald Duck: Going Quackers .

. Added cheats for Tarzan and Dogz .





