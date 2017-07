Retrokenner



Eine Neue Version des Multi-System Emulators BizHawk ist erschienen. Changelog: http://tasvideos.org/BizHawk/ReleaseHistory.html





A new version of the multi-system emulator BizHawk has been released. Changelog: http://tasvideos.org/BizHawk/ReleaseHistory.html



BizHawk 2.1.1 Release July 23, 2017

Windows binary SGB Switch from Pizza Boy to Sameboy for the GB emulations parts, fixes a number of sound bugs and other things

mGBA Update to 0.6

Saturn Add the Ultraman Cartridge Hash/Checksum.

32X Add region select. fixes #929

Vboy allow loading savestates made with different non-sync settings

PC-FX Implement Pro Pixel mode

EmuHawk add 64bit openal .dlls to release packages Tastudio - fix recent menu - fixes #920 Fix custom highlighting in listview dialogs (fixes #932)

Lua fix #931 fix memory leaks in LuaInterface (fully fixes #867) fix io.open with mode "a"

BizHawk 2.1.0 Released July 16, 2017

Windows binary New Cores: 32X (using PicoDrive) PC-FX (using Mednafen) Uzebox (using Uzem)

SGB Improved support

Atari 2600 Paddle support

Saturn Multi-disc support Better error message when user tries to load a .bin file directly

SNES bsnes - Ignore the "crop SGB frame" setting if SGB is not active Fix some games that require extra bios files by routing them to the bsnes core, fixes Megaman X2 & X3

Lua Convert to NLua, fix memory leaks and corruption Allow LuaInterface as an option (Customize -> Advanced) and revert its behavior to what 1.12.2 had Add support for Lua scripts via the command line implement forms.pictureBox() Lua canvas add setLocation() implement getMouseX & Y functions createcanvas now takes additional parameters that specify where the window should be created

EmuHawk TraceLogger - Turn off trace logging when closing the tool, fixes #911 Fix crash in SNES virtualpad when mouse is used Capture Game Gear flag in movies (fixes tasvideos submisison parser detection)

GB Make DualGB run again (been broken since GB bios files were added) Fix pocket monsters





