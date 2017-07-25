

AlmostTI 2.9, the universal TI calculator emulator for Android, is now online. AlmostTI emulates TI-73, TI-81, TI-82, TI-83, TI-83+ TI-83SE, TI-84+, TI-84SE, TI-85, and TI-86 calculators. The new release switches development to the newest Android SDK and development tools and fixes a bunch of crashes I observed in the Google Play Console. See below for all the changes. Switched to Android Nougat platform (android-25).

(android-25). Switched to Java Development Kit 1.8, newest ANT and ProGuard.

On Marshmallow+, app asks for permissions on startup .

. Fixed crash when pressing the FAB button when no ROM has been run.

when pressing the FAB button when no ROM has been run. Hopefully fixed two native crashes when drawing screen.

when drawing screen. Fixed the order of calls in onPause() / onStop() / onDestroy().

Fixed scalable images used for tiles in the File Selector.

Made "What's New" dialog fill the screen.





