Post subject: AlmostTI 2.9
Posted: Jul 25, 2017 - 12:02 AM
|AlmostTI 2.9, the universal TI calculator emulator for Android, is now online. AlmostTI emulates TI-73, TI-81, TI-82, TI-83, TI-83+ TI-83SE, TI-84+, TI-84SE, TI-85, and TI-86 calculators. The new release switches development to the newest Android SDK and development tools and fixes a bunch of crashes I observed in the Google Play Console. See below for all the changes.
- Switched to Android Nougat platform (android-25).
- Switched to Java Development Kit 1.8, newest ANT and ProGuard.
- On Marshmallow+, app asks for permissions on startup.
- Fixed crash when pressing the FAB button when no ROM has been run.
- Hopefully fixed two native crashes when drawing screen.
- Fixed the order of calls in onPause() / onStop() / onDestroy().
- Fixed scalable images used for tiles in the File Selector.
- Made "What's New" dialog fill the screen.
