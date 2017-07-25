Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Hosting by: Uberspace.de   
Menu
· Home / News
· News Categories
· News Archiv
· Submit news

· My Account
· Search
· Forums
· Online Games
· Weblinks
· Game Reviews
· Translations
· AEP Shop

Downloads

· ROMs (PDRoms)

Social Links

Select language
Select interface language:

EnglishGerman

Forum
MEMBERS ONLINE
Currently no members online.

You are an anonymous user. You can register for free by clicking here
Username
Password
 Remember me

Infos
· Museum
· Infocenter
· Das AEP Team
· Member Liste
· Top 25 Liste
· Glossar
· FAQ
· Impressum

Funny Quotes

Da würde ich mir keine Hoffnung machen, man müsste ja die Erdanziehungskraft UND die Beschleunigung des Asteroiden (...) überwinden. Und außer dem Unglaublichen Hulk, wenn er schon ziemlich angefressen ist, würde das wohl niemand schaffen ^^

-- vault43 (Limitbreak.de)

News-Export
Holt Euch unsere News auf Eure Seite:
· RSS Newsfeed How-to
· Follow AEPEmu on Twitter
· RSS News-syndication English
· RSS News-syndication Deutsch
· News-Banner (JPG)

FAQ FAQ  •  Search Search  •  Register Register  •  Log in to check your private messages Log in to check your private messages
Log in Log in
  Arcade / GamesArcade / Games   

Diverse: AlmostTI 2.9
AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News Forum Index » Emu News » News
Post new topic   Reply to topic
View previous topic Printable version Log in to check your private messages View next topic
Author Message
fmsOffline
Post subject: AlmostTI 2.9  PostPosted: Jul 25, 2017 - 12:02 AM
Emu Author


Joined: Sep 10, 2012
Posts: 425



Highscores in 07/2017

Status: Offline
AlmostTI 2.9, the universal TI calculator emulator for Android, is now online. AlmostTI emulates TI-73, TI-81, TI-82, TI-83, TI-83+ TI-83SE, TI-84+, TI-84SE, TI-85, and TI-86 calculators. The new release switches development to the newest Android SDK and development tools and fixes a bunch of crashes I observed in the Google Play Console. See below for all the changes.
  • Switched to Android Nougat platform (android-25).
  • Switched to Java Development Kit 1.8, newest ANT and ProGuard.
  • On Marshmallow+, app asks for permissions on startup.
  • Fixed crash when pressing the FAB button when no ROM has been run.
  • Hopefully fixed two native crashes when drawing screen.
  • Fixed the order of calls in onPause() / onStop() / onDestroy().
  • Fixed scalable images used for tiles in the File Selector.
  • Made "What's New" dialog fill the screen.



Related links:
[ Diverse / Misc Emulatoren ]
 
 
 
 View user's profile Send private message Visit poster's website  
Reply with quote Back to top
Display posts from previous:     
Jump to:  
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Post new topic   Reply to topic
View previous topic Printable version Log in to check your private messages View next topic
 AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News Forum Index » Emu News »  News
Powered by PNphpBB2 © The PNphpBB Group
Credits

All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner. The comments are property of their posters, all the rest © 1998 - 2017 AEP Emulation Page.
You can syndicate our news via RSS using the file rss_en.xml for English headlines and rss_de.xml for German headlines.