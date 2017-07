Emu Author



Highscores in 07/2017



VGBAnext 5.5.6, a new version of my universal GameBoy Advance, GameBoy Color, and GameBoy Classic emulator, is now online. This release fixes a bunch of native crashes, as well as a few issues in the Java code. I have also used the latest VGBA and VGB source codes, recently updated for Windows and Linux. See below for all the changes. Hopefully fixed a crash in the native startup code .

. Hopefully fixed two native crashes when drawing screen .

. Fixed crash when dismissing progress dialog in Cheatopedia.

Fixed the order of calls in onPause() / onStop() / onDestroy().

Released free VGBA 5.5 for Windows and Linux.

Released free VGB 5.2 for Windows and Linux.





