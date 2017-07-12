

Der Arcade Emulator Final Burn Alpha wurde aktualisiert. Neben zahlreichen Arcade-Systemen werden auch SNES, MegaDrive, Neo-Geo CD, PC-Engine und weiter Systeme unterstützt.





The Arcade emulator Final Burn Alpha has been updated. The emulator also supports SNES, MegaDrive, Neo-Geo CD, PC-Engine and some other systems.



0.2.97.42 Restore MSVC full optimisation (should see slightly faster performance) [Barry] The list of what's new for 0.2.97.41 is also below for completeness (two releases today);0.2.97.41 Fixes and new features Speed-up the Game List (F6) window considerably [dink]

Fixed 16-bit rendering for most games on Konami and Metro hardware [iq_132]

Fixed 16-bit RGB555 rendering in Taito F3 [dink]

Separate Force 16-Bit Video option between D3D Enhanced blitter and DX9 Alt blitter [Barry]

Fixed scfinals coin-up issue with a kludge [dink]

Fixed missing background layer in Bio-ship Paladin level 2 [dink]

Fixed an issue with Pururun's sound [dink]

Massive Taito-F3 video fix-a-thon Arabian Magic: ugly line down the screen at stage start, caused by off-by-one clipping Arabian Magic: missing text in the cutscenes Puzzle Bobble 4: missing end-of-round you won/lost animations Land Maker: missing you won/lost text Land Maker: tilemap alignment issues Grid Seeker: missing continue screen

Remove unneeded DWM and MDI code, causes issues in Win10 [Barry]

Updated modern Windows builds to use the Segoe font recommended by Microsoft [Barry]

Fixed broken background issue in Ashura Blaster [dink]

Fixed animated background in Universal's Space Raider [dink]

Added experimental SekBurnUntilInt() code to the 68k core [dink]

Fixed layer alignments and screensize in Ajax / Typhoon [dink]

Fix shadow/highlights for 2-cell column vscroll in Megadrive, in particular fixes the intro to Trouble Shooter / Battle Mania [dink]

Fix Super Real Darwin sprite:tile priorities [dink]

Fix timing inconsistencies / framerate issues on some Win 10 machines (high precision timer) [dink]

Fix Galaxian-custom sound that dink broke [Barry]

Add ability to rotate player digitally in Forgotten Worlds [dink]

Fix layer priorities in G-Loc (gloc) [Barry]

Fix cutscene crystal ball in some sets of Altered Beast [Barry]

Fixed broken sound in Puzzle King (4in1boot) [dink]

Disabled Force 16-bit emulation by default, can still be enabled by user, but causes issues with some systems, eg, Taito F3 [Barry]

Made the Enhanced blitter the default for normal builds [Barry]

Made force flip a default option for the Direct Draw blitter [Barry]

Set the full-screen resolution to the desktop resolution on first program start [Barry]

Fixed blue squares in Street Fighter Alpha 2 high score entry screen [Barry]

Added a message to install the Direct X runtimes if the DLLs are missing when starting the DirectX9 blitters, removed the message that showed at every FB Alpha start [Barry]

Added ability to choose which monitor (separated for Horizontal and Vertical games) to use for fullscreen in the DirectX 9 blitters [Barry]

Added alpha transparencies to Raiga Strato Fighter [iq_132]

Fixed video offset issue in Gundhara [dink]

Fixed alpha blending and many sprite:tile priority issues in Nitro Ball [dink]

Fixed MSM6295 Banking in Boogie Wings [dink]

For debug builds: show negative numbers with the debug counter ('m' and 'n') [dink]

Fixed the road and sky levels (broken raster effects) in Ed Randy / The Cliffhanger [dink]

Fixed "stuck" sprites in Pitfall II on Sega System 1 hardware [dink]

Fixed slow music tempo when sound rate set to 44100 in Contra, Jaleco Megasystem 1 games, Konami's Surprise Attack and several Data East 16-Bit games [dink]

Fixed strange music tempo in Route 16 [dink]

Fixed un-smooth scrolling and cut-off end-of-level message in Konami's Surprise Attack [dink]

Fixed video offset issue in X-Multiply m81 version [dink]

Ported the Namco C140 sound core to FBAlpha [dink]

Added resampling to the Konami K054539 Soundcore, now most later Konami games (Xexex, Moo Mesa, Bucky O'Hare, etc) will sound great at any user-selected soundrate [dink]

Fixed occasional sprite flickering in Mystic Warriors [dink]

Fixed occasional freeze in Atomic Robo-Kid when playing via keyboard and up+down or left+right is pressed at the same time [dink]

Fixed music, graphics, timing and color issues in Psychic 5 [dink]

Added CPU_IRQSTATUS_HOLD support to m6809 cpu core [dink]

Add watchdog device. Hook it up to Momoko 120% driver as an example. [iq_132]

Use real MCU for Nekketsu Kouha Kunio-kun, Guardian/Get Star, Fairy Land Story, Rumba Lumber, Onna Sansirou - Typhoon Gal, Chack'n Pop, Golden Axe (set 2, US) [Barry]

Added BurnRandom() / BurnRandomScan(), a predictable random number [URL=http://www.squish.net/<a href=]generator[/URL]/" target="_blank">generator based on old BSD LCG [dink]

Hooked up BurnRandom() to games using rand() to allow for reliable input recordings and states [dink]

Enabled Alpha Transparency effects in Mystic Warriors [dink]

Fixed music issues in DJ Boy [dink]

Fixed a palette issue and possibly(?) fixed a timing issue in Heavy Unit [dink]

EEPROM saves path now configurable [Barry]

General source tidy-up/maintenance, and conversion to BurnMalloc/BurnFree [Barry]

Add support for the new format hiscore.dat file [Barry]

Fix issue with IPS Manager sometimes saving ini file incorrectly [Barry]

Added Generate All .dat file function [Barry]

Added checkbox filters to the HTML debug log, and added ten new output levels [Barry]

Added extra compile step to link drivers separately to avoid Windows 32KB process limit [Barry]

Updated the documentation [Barry] New drivers Add driver for Mappy, Dig Dug II, Super Pacman, Pac & Pal, Grobda and The Tower of Druaga [iq_132, dink]

Add driver for Gaplus / Galaga 3 [iq_132]

Added driver for Toypop and Libble Rabble on misc. Namco Hardware [iq_132]

Added driver for Cannon Ball, Magix / Rock and Rock Tris on Yun Sung 8 hardware [iq_132]

Added driver for US Games trivia [iq_132]

Added driver for Double Wings on Data East 16-bit Hardware [iq_132]

Added driver for Assault, Burning Force, Cosmo Gang: The Video, Dragon Saber, Mirai Ninja, Valkyrie no Densetsu, Ordyne, Phelios, Rolling Thunder 2, Marvel Land, Metal Hawk, Kyuukai Douchuuki, Super World Stadium 92 and 93, Steel Gunner, Steel Gunner 2, Dirt Fox, Finest Hour and Lucky and Wild on Namco System 2 Hardware [iq_132, dink]

Add driver for Time Soldiers/Battle Field, Sky Soldiers, Sky Adventure, Gang Wars, Super Champion Baseball on Alpha68k II and VI hardware [iq_132, dink]

Added driver for Sauro and Tricky Doc [iq_132]

Added driver and sound core for Wiping / Rug Rats [iq_132, dink] New additions to existing drivers Added Dottori-Man Jr. to the Dottori Kun driver [hap, JacKc]

Added Revenger '84 to the EPOS driver [dink]

Added Ultimate Mortal Kombat Trilogy Hack r.5149 to Megadrive [dink]

Added Shinobi III M.I.J.E.T. Enhancement Hack to Megadrive [dink] Clones and updated romsets in existing drivers Added clone of Gals Panic DX (Asia) [arcade mod bios]

Added American Horseshoes (Taito-L) - was missing from the .40 release by accident [dink]

Added clone of Macross II (Korea) [CoolMod, CS, The Dumping Union, JacKc]

Added clone of The Last Blade (Special 2017, hack) [GSC20017, JacKc, iq_132]

Added clone of Street Fighter II: The World Warrior (Japan 911210, CPS-B-17) [ShouTime, Bonky, MetalliC, JacKc]

Added clone of Operation Wolf (Japan, SC) [ShouTime, JacKc]

Added clone of Operation Thunderbolt (Japan, SC) [ShouTime, JacKc]

Added clone of Silk Worm (prototype?) [frsj8112, JacKc]

Added clone of Double Dragon (Special 2017, hack) [JacKc, iq_132]

Added clone of Palamedes (US) [caius, The Dumping Union, JacKc]

Added Nebulous Bee, clone of Galaga [JacKc]

Added clone of Jackal (bootleg, Rotary Joystick) [f205v, The Iron Goat, JacKc]

Added clone of Rastan Saga (Japan Rev 1) [Michel BLANCO, JacKc]

Added clone of Captain Silver (Japan, revision 1) [Apocalypse, The Dumping Union, JacKc]

Added clone of Super Street Fighter II to the CPS-2 driver [Barry, idc/Team Avalaunch]

Added clone of Bucky O'Hare (ver JA) [ShouTime, The Dumping Union, JacKc]

Added Samurai Shodown IV - Amakusa's Revenge / Samurai Spirits - Amakusa Kourin (Special 2017, hack) [GSC2007, JacKc]

Updated The King of Fighters '98 (Combo) to Ver. 2017/04/08 [JacKc]

Sync. romsets with MAME 0.187 [Barry]



