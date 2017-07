Emu Author



I have just released MasterGear 4.0 for Windows and Linux, the new version of my universal Sega MasterSystem, GameGear, and SG-1000 emulator. This release adds support for the SMS2 hardware model and now uses it as the default, since some games expect SMS2-specific features. I have also fixed many games, mainly ones made by Codemasters, and added support for DirectInput joysticks on Windows. See below for all the changes. MasterSystem 2 is now the default hardware model.

is now the default hardware model. Implemented proper 224/240-line screen modes.

Fixed Linus Spacehead (GG) flicker and offset screen.

flicker and offset screen. Fixed StarTrek Next Generation (GG) offset screen.

offset screen. Fixed Micro Machines (SMS/GG) scrolling problems.

scrolling problems. Fixed Madou Monogatari 2 (GG) by setting VDP[6]=0xFF on reset.

by setting VDP[6]=0xFF on reset. Fixed missing "TM" letters in many title screens.

Fixed World Series Baseball '95 (GG) hangup due to missing EEPROM.

hangup due to missing EEPROM. Fixed World Series Baseball (GG) hangup due to missing EEPROM.

hangup due to missing EEPROM. Added -sms2 command line option.

Added "Hardware | Console Model | MasterSystem 2" option to MG-Windows.

option to MG-Windows. Added support for DirectInput joysticks to MG-Windows.

Moved all input-related options to the "Input" menu in MG-Windows.

menu in MG-Windows. Fixed crash when changing audio sampling rate in MG-Windows.

Added "Draw 65% Frames" option to MG-Windows.

option to MG-Windows. Fixed screen updates after changing scaling algorithm in MG-Windows.





