Retrokenner



Joined: Sep 30, 2004

Posts: 380



Location: MS und KR



Highscores in 07/2017



Status: Offline



Eine Neue Version des Multi-System Emulators BizHawk ist erschienen. Changelog: http://tasvideos.org/BizHawk/ReleaseHistory.html





A new version of the multi-system emulator BizHawk has been released. Changelog: http://tasvideos.org/BizHawk/ReleaseHistory.html



BizHawk 2.0.1 Released June 29, 2017

Windows binary Saturn Fix aspect ratio correction logic

SNES snes9x - port byuu's s-cpu fix Make it clear that Game Genie codes are not currently supported

SMS Fix various graphical issues in some games, fixes #893

Genesis Fix memory domains Fix Sega-CD

Virtual Boy Fix frame 0 size

Neo-Geo Pocket Correct mark this core as released

EmuHawk Fix NES and GBA core picker menus TAStudio - Fix crash loading bitmap thumbnails Lua - add new SQL lua library see documentation for details

BizHawk 2.0 Released June 25, 2017

Windows binary Upgrade to .Net 4.6.1, You must run the new 2.0 prereq installer!

Upgrade to 64-bit only

Windows OS pre-Windows 7 no longer supported New Core: Neo Geo Pocket

New Core: VirtualBoy Saturn Replace Yabause with the Mednafen saturn core Peripheral support

SNES Replace performance profile with Snes9x 1.54 (Same nags as before, bsnes is preferred for movie recording!) Deterministic hacks removed, (compatibilty profile is no longer slower than native bsnes, emulation bugs gone) Reliable savestates

Genesis/Sega-CD Savestate instability fixed

N64 GLideN64 update Jabo dropped (unfortunate consequence of going 64-bit) Cxd64-rsp-lle plugin support dropped (possibly temporarily)





Related links:

[ Diverse / Misc Emulatoren ]