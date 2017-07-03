Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
WIP: Cemu – WiiU emulator 1.8.1
Björn
Post subject: WIP: Cemu – WiiU emulator 1.8.1  PostPosted: Jul 03, 2017 - 09:22 PM
Retrokenner


Joined: Sep 30, 2004
Posts: 380

Location: MS und KR

Highscores in 07/2017

Status: Offline

Cemu, der erste funktionelle (also mit kommerziellen Spiele Support, wenn natürlich auch noch fehleranfällig und sehr langsam) Nintendo WiiU Emulator, wurde heute in einer neuen Version veröffentlicht.


Today a new release of Cemu - the first working Nintendo WiiU Emulator - has been released. Read more for additional infos and the download link.

Quote:
# New in 1.8.1b:
general: Fixed a bug causing permanent full CPU load on one thread
# New in 1.8.1:
CPU/JIT: Fixed a bug in ADDME. instruction
CPU/Interpreter: Fixed a bug in PSQ_STX and PSQ_LDX instruction (GQR index parsed incorrectly from opcode)
CPU/Interpreter: Fixed invalid endianness in instruction STHBRX
coreinit: Added 'errno' export
coreinit: Added API OSCalendarTimeToTicks(), OSCancelThread(), IM_GetHomeButtonParams(), OSCalendarTimeToTicks(), FSAppendFile(), FSRemove(), SAVEChangeDir()
coreinit: Fixed GHS flock handling. Added __ghs_flock_file() and __ghs_funlock_file()
coreinit: Added support for milliseconds and microseconds in OSTicksToCalendarTime()
coreinit: Fixed bug where FSOpenFile() with mode 'r+' would not allow read access
coreinit: Fixed a bug where shared-write file access prevented simultaneous read access from the same file
GX2: Added API GX2GetScissorReg(), GX2GetTargetChannelMasksReg(), GX2SetDefaultState()
GX2: Better handling for invalid/uncompilable shaders (avoid drawcalls that will lead to errors)
GX2: Added support for vertex format 32_32_32_32_FLOAT for primitive RECTS
GX2: MULADD shader instruction will now use correct rules in regards to 0*anything
GX2: Fixed OpenGL error caused by games requesting more mip levels than possible for a texture
GX2: Fixed source mip level parameter for GX2CopySurface()
GX2: Avoid shadow samplers on AMD GPUs. This workaround can be forced on other GPUs via -amdshadows command line parameter
SWKBD: Fixed handling of active state (previously it was tied to the keyboard being visible whereas it should be separate)
SWKBD: Fixed input handling (should no longer clash with wxWidgets, leading to input sometimes being ignored)
RPL: Fixed bug where imports/exports were mapped incorrectly if the internal module name included '.rpl'
zlib: Overhauled Cafe OS zLib implementation
nsysnet: Added nsysnet (socket) library

 


