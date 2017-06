Emu Author



Joined: Sep 10, 2012

Posts: 416







Highscores in 06/2017



Status: Offline

I have released fMSX 4.9.3 for Android today, a new version of my MSX, MSX2, and MSX2+ emulator. This release fixes a bunch of intermittent crashes reported by the newly vigilant Google Play Developer Console. I have also improved compatibility with some misbehaving gamepads that map directional axis to trigger buttons. Finally, addressing user requests, fMSX no longer requires READ_PHONE_STATE permission. See below for all the changes.



Quote: Eliminated false directional events from analog gamepads (XBox360).

No longer asking for READ_PHONE_STATE permission in fMSX-Deluxe.

Application will use AndroidID rather than IMEI to identify users.

When emailing for support, attach your AndroidID (dial "*#*#8255#*#*").

Fixed multiple crashes reported by the new Google Play Console.

Fixed crashes when showing or dismissing progress dialog in the File Selector.

Fixed crash when blitting image to screen while exiting.

Fixed crash when starting a game from the Gallery on Android Nougat.

Fixed crash when exiting Palette Editor on Android Nougat.

Hopefully fixed rare crash in the File Selector onCreate().

Hopefully fixed rare crash in Palette Editor RGB dialog.



Related links:

[ MSX Emulatoren ]