Frontends: EmuLa v2.0
retroKOffline
Post subject: EmuLa v2.0  PostPosted: Jun 09, 2017 - 10:01 AM
Site Admin


Joined: Jul 04, 2004
Posts: 9590

Location: Frankfurt a.M.

Highscores in 06/2017

Status: Offline

Eine neue Version des kommerziellen Frontends EmuLa ist erschienen. Es gibt auch eine kostenlose Version mit weniger Features.


A new version of the frontend has EmuLa been released.

Quote:
Let’s see what’s new in this version:
  • FIX : Added a couple of missing NES ROMS.
  • FIX : Minor adjustments in the GUI colors, sometimes a GUI style was applied on inappropriate GUI elements.
  • NEW : Added a button in the About box for unregistered users to allow them to obtain informations about the premium version and/or to register their license.
  • NEW : All games basic informations are now available with EmuLa package to reduce downloads, however using the ReFetch function it is possible to refresh these informations.
  • NEW : Possibility to download game-art packs, also an update mode is available from the same interface. This feature is accessible from the TOOL button. (Premium feature).
  • FIX : Added missing translation for SuperNES.
  • NEW : Increased readibility on the current rom info box.
  • NEW : The current rom info box is no more of fixed size, its size is adjusted when its contents changes.
  • NEW : Added in the scan progress window the files count to analyze/analyzed.
  • NEW : EmuLa now stores game art using a better model to avoid duplicates, for example with hacked roms, this new method saves a lot of storage space. If you are updating from the previous EmuLa version you can convert the old game art using the Refetch function (accessible from the TOOL button) or clearing the old game art and download it again using art-packs or the refetch / scan functions. Anyway it’s not mandatory, EmuLa still recognizes the previous format.
  • NEW : ROM informations are now cached, this make the scan much faster if you have several version of the same rom.
  • FIX : Sometimes, closing Emula in console mode, an error was raised saving the current preferences.
  • NEW : In console mode, rom names and descriptions, if longer than the available screen space, will scroll to the left.
  • NEW : In console mode page indicators are no more of fixed size, they are resized automatically if they does not fit into the current screen width.
  • NEW : When a game is started now EmuLa will show an image with the current controls assignment for the involved emulator. The image will be still visible in EmuLa background even while running your games so that you can peek at it to check controls on the fly while playing. For now this feature cover the keyboard mapping only. On the IndieGo! some keyboard controls are not defined at all, me and Pascal are working to build at least a default keyboard mapping.
  • FIX : From now on the update process will not overwrite anymore the icon file on Amiga-like systems to avoid to reset the icon position.
  • NEW : Now Emula will check host screen resolution before opening its main window and if it is bigger than the screen size Emula will try to reduce its size to fit to the screen. Low screen resolution should be supported now . There could be readibility problems for very small screens.


Related links:
[ Frontend Downloads ]

_________________
Alderaan shot first!

[ AEP @ Twitter ][ AEP @ Facebook ] [ AEP @ Google+
 
 
