|
Eine neue Version des Sega Mega Drive / Genesis Emulators BlastEm ist erschienen. BlastEm ist Open-Source und u.a. erhätlich für Linux, Mac OS X und Windows.
A new version of the open source Sega Genesis emulator BlastEm has been released.
Quote:
BlastEm ChangelogMain Page
0.5.0Released June 2nd, 2017Download for 32-bit Linux
Download for 64-bit Linux
Download for Windows
Download for OSX
Download Source
New Features
- SMS emulation in the form of the Gensis/MD's backwards compatibility mode
- Added support for SMS controllers
- Support for the mapper used by Realtec games
- Support for carts with fixed value registers
- Support for enough of the XBAND cartridge hardware to allow the menu to boot
- Basic XBAND keyboard emulation
- Configurable display overscan
- Fullscreen mode can now be toggled at runtime
- Window can now be resized at runtime
- Support for "semantic" controller button names in the gamepad mapping using SDL2's game controller API
- Analog axes can now be mapped to emulated gamepad buttons or UI actions
- System soft reset
- Keyboard can now be captured when a Saturn or XBAND keyboard is connected to the emulated system
- Internal screenshots that bypass all output filtering/overscan
- Homebrew using the "SSF2 Mapper" is now supported via header detection like on the Mega Everdrive
- Directory used for SRAM, EEPROM and savestates is now configurable
- Path configuration values can now contain both BlastEm-specific and environment variable references
- Open GL based rendering can be disabled in favor of the SDL2 render API fallback
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug that would cause a crash in certain games that have SRAM and ROM at the same address
- Fixed some issues with Z80 interrupts that caused issues with sound/music in Sonic 2 and Puyo Puyo 2
- Z80 debugger no longer crashes when resuming execution
- Undocumented Z80 instruction "out (c), 0" now decodes properly
- GDB remote debugging should now work with more recent versions of GDB
- GDB remote debugging should now work on more recent versions of Windows
- Overlapping instructions in self-modifying code no longer causes incorrect behavior
- Z80 instructions "in c" and "out c" now work correclty on 32-bit builds
- Specifying an output audio frequency higher than the FM frequency no longer deadlocks the emulator
- Fixed memory map generation for games with 3MB ROM and SRAM at the 3MB mark
Accuracy/Completeness Improvements
- YM2612 SSG-EG and CSM modes are now implemented
- VDP Mode 4 is now implemented in both Genesis and SMS mode
- Basic emulation of refresh delays has been added
- 68K interrupt latency has been made more accurate
- CRAM contention artifacts (aka CRAM dots) are now emulated
- DIVU/DIVS and MULU/MULS are now cycle accurate
- MOVEM now performs the extra ignored read and has correct timing
- The timing of serveral other 68K instructions has been fixed
- Implemented 68K trace mode
- SBCD flag calculation now matches hardware in 100% of cases
- 68K -> VDP DMA now properly has a delay at DMA start rather than at the end of the transfer
- A number of illegal effective address mode/operation combinations now properly decode as illegal instructions
- Added emulation of the slow rise time of an IO pin that was changed to an input when it was previously outputting 0
- Partial support for the VDP test register
- Partial support for the 128KB VRAM mode bit
- Improved accuracy of low level sprite rendering details
- Fixed handling of active/passive display transitions so that border extension tricks work
- Fixed handling of horizontal interrupts in extended display areas
- More accurate correspondance between horizontal counter and raster beam
- Partial emulation of serial IO registers
Other Changes
- Added Japanese version of Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers to ROM DB
- Added the following EEPROM games to the ROM DB:
- Ninja Burai Densetsu
- Rockman Mega World
- Added ROM DB entries for the following games with incorrect region headers:
- Another World (E)
- Alien Soldier (J)
- Light Crusader (J)
- Castle of Illusion - Fushigi no Oshiro Daibouken (J)
- Atomic Robo-Kid (J)
- Added ROM DB entries for the following games which are incompatible with 6-button controllers:
- King of Monsters
- Combat Cars
- Second Samurai
- Dungeons & Dragons - Warriors of the Eternal Sun
- Added ROM DB entries for the following games with fixed value registers:
- Ya Se Chuan Sho
- 16 Zhang Ma Jiang
- Elf Wor
- Huan Le Tao Qi Shu: Smart Mouse
- Mighty Morphin' Power Ranges: The Fighting Edition
- Super Bubble Bobble MD
- Thunderbolt II
- Added ROM DBentries for teh following games that have bad/missing SRAM headers:
- Hardball III
- Might and Magic - Gates to Another World
- Might and Magic III - Isles of Terra
Related links:
[ Mega Drive / Genesis Emulators ][ Mega Drive / Genesis Infos ]