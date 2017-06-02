

Eine neue Version des Sega Mega Drive / Genesis Emulators BlastEm ist erschienen. BlastEm ist Open-Source und u.a. erhätlich für Linux, Mac OS X und Windows.





A new version of the open source Sega Genesis emulator BlastEm has been released.



SMS emulation in the form of the Gensis/MD's backwards compatibility mode

Added support for SMS controllers

Support for the mapper used by Realtec games

Support for carts with fixed value registers

Support for enough of the XBAND cartridge hardware to allow the menu to boot

Basic XBAND keyboard emulation

Configurable display overscan

Fullscreen mode can now be toggled at runtime

Window can now be resized at runtime

Support for "semantic" controller button names in the gamepad mapping using SDL2's game controller API

Analog axes can now be mapped to emulated gamepad buttons or UI actions

System soft reset

Keyboard can now be captured when a Saturn or XBAND keyboard is connected to the emulated system

Internal screenshots that bypass all output filtering/overscan

Homebrew using the "SSF2 Mapper" is now supported via header detection like on the Mega Everdrive

Directory used for SRAM, EEPROM and savestates is now configurable

Path configuration values can now contain both BlastEm-specific and environment variable references

Open GL based rendering can be disabled in favor of the SDL2 render API fallback Bugfixes Fixed a bug that would cause a crash in certain games that have SRAM and ROM at the same address

Fixed some issues with Z80 interrupts that caused issues with sound/music in Sonic 2 and Puyo Puyo 2

Z80 debugger no longer crashes when resuming execution

Undocumented Z80 instruction "out (c), 0" now decodes properly

GDB remote debugging should now work with more recent versions of GDB

GDB remote debugging should now work on more recent versions of Windows

Overlapping instructions in self-modifying code no longer causes incorrect behavior

Z80 instructions "in c" and "out c" now work correclty on 32-bit builds

Specifying an output audio frequency higher than the FM frequency no longer deadlocks the emulator

Fixed memory map generation for games with 3MB ROM and SRAM at the 3MB mark Accuracy/Completeness Improvements YM2612 SSG-EG and CSM modes are now implemented

VDP Mode 4 is now implemented in both Genesis and SMS mode

Basic emulation of refresh delays has been added

68K interrupt latency has been made more accurate

CRAM contention artifacts (aka CRAM dots) are now emulated

DIVU/DIVS and MULU/MULS are now cycle accurate

MOVEM now performs the extra ignored read and has correct timing

The timing of serveral other 68K instructions has been fixed

Implemented 68K trace mode

SBCD flag calculation now matches hardware in 100% of cases

68K -> VDP DMA now properly has a delay at DMA start rather than at the end of the transfer

A number of illegal effective address mode/operation combinations now properly decode as illegal instructions

Added emulation of the slow rise time of an IO pin that was changed to an input when it was previously outputting 0

Partial support for the VDP test register

Partial support for the 128KB VRAM mode bit

Improved accuracy of low level sprite rendering details

Fixed handling of active/passive display transitions so that border extension tricks work

Fixed handling of horizontal interrupts in extended display areas

More accurate correspondance between horizontal counter and raster beam

Partial emulation of serial IO registers Other Changes Added Japanese version of Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers to ROM DB

Added the following EEPROM games to the ROM DB: Ninja Burai Densetsu Rockman Mega World

Added ROM DB entries for the following games with incorrect region headers: Another World (E) Alien Soldier (J) Light Crusader (J) Castle of Illusion - Fushigi no Oshiro Daibouken (J) Atomic Robo-Kid (J)

Added ROM DB entries for the following games which are incompatible with 6-button controllers: King of Monsters Combat Cars Second Samurai Dungeons & Dragons - Warriors of the Eternal Sun

Added ROM DB entries for the following games with fixed value registers: Ya Se Chuan Sho 16 Zhang Ma Jiang Elf Wor Huan Le Tao Qi Shu: Smart Mouse Mighty Morphin' Power Ranges: The Fighting Edition Super Bubble Bobble MD Thunderbolt II

Added ROM DBentries for teh following games that have bad/missing SRAM headers: Hardball III Might and Magic - Gates to Another World Might and Magic III - Isles of Terra

