Romulus ist ein ROM-Manager. Prinzipiell könnte man sagen, Romulus vereint die einfache Bedienung und Übersicht von Romcenter mit den leistungsstarken Features von clrmamepro.





Romulus is a ROM-tool for Windows which tries to combine the simple usage of RomCenter with the features of clrmamepro.



– ADDED Speed hacks when scanning profiles with compressed files but must be scanned as uncompressed.

– ADDED Support for hashlists *.hsi dat files.

– ADDED Sorted Scan/Rebuild files in a non NTFS Drives.

– ADDED For profiles and scanning lists a column sorted color with direction arrow, this visual can be removed from settings.

– ADDED Support for XML new param able to import last Connie

– CHANGED Zip and uncompressed files in write mode access only when needed. Thanks to ErAzOr.

– CHANGED Process screen with a indeterminated animation.

– UPDATED Torrentzip to 0.8 version. Now no more problems with >4Gb ZIP files. Thanks to Serafín Villar.

– UPDATED CHDMAN to 0.186 version.

– FIXED Problems scanning different file types like ROMs, SAMPLES, CHDs in same profile. Thanks to Agus.

– FIXED Problems sorting list at found duplicates Profiles window.

