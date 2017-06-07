

Eine neue Development Version des Amiga Emulators FS-UAE ist erschienen. FS-UAE basiert auf WinUAE und ist speziell zum Spielen ausgerichtet. Um die Bedienung möglichst einfach zu halten, wurden viele Konfigurationsmöglichkeiten vereinfacht bzw. angepasst/entfernt.





A new development version of the multi-platform Amiga emulator FS-UAE has been released. FS-UAE is based on WinUAE and specially designed for gaming.



Quote: Changed default fade in/out duration, only fade in fullscreen.

FS-UAE default is now to show a 692×540 image, not stretched to fill screen.

Use scale = legacy to revert to old default behavior (Can put in Host.fs-uae or use FS-UAE Launcher set set globally).

New option scale (choose between full, integer, legacy and no scaling).

New option stretch (replaces keep_aspect, though it still works).

F11 is now a dedicated toggle auto zoom function, Alt/Cmd+Z cycles through zoom modes as before.

Render a frame around the view when not stretched (frame = 0 to disable).

Cartridge freeze shortcut is now Alt/Cmd+C.

Alt/Cmd+A now toggles stretch mode (aspect correction).

Imported updated translations from crowdin.com. In short, the default scaling/cropping behaviour has changed (though you may not see the change if you have specified certain scaling options). Also, the FS-UAE menu itself is being changed so it will work better on non-16:9 displays (not complete yet).Changes in FS-UAE Launcher 2.9.6dev: Imported updated translations from crowdin.com.

Moved additional game databases to a separate settings page. Changes in FS-UAE FS-UAE Arcade now defaults to fullscreen.

A new development version has been released. Changes in FS-UAE 2.9.6dev:In short, the default scaling/cropping behaviour has changed (though you may not see the change if you have specified certain scaling options). Also, the FS-UAE menu itself is being changed so it will work better on non-16:9 displays (not complete yet).Changes in FS-UAE Launcher 2.9.6dev:Changes in FS-UAE Arcade 2.9.6dev:



