Amiga: FS-UAE v2.9.6 dev
retroKOffline
Post subject: FS-UAE v2.9.6 dev  PostPosted: Jun 07, 2017 - 11:26 AM
Eine neue Development Version des Amiga Emulators FS-UAE ist erschienen. FS-UAE basiert auf WinUAE und ist speziell zum Spielen ausgerichtet. Um die Bedienung möglichst einfach zu halten, wurden viele Konfigurationsmöglichkeiten vereinfacht bzw. angepasst/entfernt.


A new development version of the multi-platform Amiga emulator FS-UAE has been released. FS-UAE is based on WinUAE and specially designed for gaming.

Quote:
A new development version has been released. Changes in FS-UAE 2.9.6dev:
  • Changed default fade in/out duration, only fade in fullscreen.
  • FS-UAE default is now to show a 692×540 image, not stretched to fill screen.
  • Use scale = legacy to revert to old default behavior (Can put in Host.fs-uae or use FS-UAE Launcher set set globally).
  • New option scale (choose between full, integer, legacy and no scaling).
  • New option stretch (replaces keep_aspect, though it still works).
  • F11 is now a dedicated toggle auto zoom function, Alt/Cmd+Z cycles through zoom modes as before.
  • Render a frame around the view when not stretched (frame = 0 to disable).
  • Cartridge freeze shortcut is now Alt/Cmd+C.
  • Alt/Cmd+A now toggles stretch mode (aspect correction).
  • Imported updated translations from crowdin.com.
In short, the default scaling/cropping behaviour has changed (though you may not see the change if you have specified certain scaling options). Also, the FS-UAE menu itself is being changed so it will work better on non-16:9 displays (not complete yet).Changes in FS-UAE Launcher 2.9.6dev:
  • Imported updated translations from crowdin.com.
  • Moved additional game databases to a separate settings page.
Changes in FS-UAE Arcade 2.9.6dev:
  • FS-UAE Arcade now defaults to fullscreen.
  • Run FS-UAE with window_border = 0 to reduce flickering on launch.


Related links:
[ Amiga Emulatoren ]

