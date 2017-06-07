Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Amiga: WinUAE v3.5.0 Beta 11
Eine neue Beta Version des Amiga Emulators WinUAE wurde zum testen freigegeben.


A new beta version of the Amiga emulator WinUAE is available for testing.

http://www.winuae.net/files/b/winuae_3500b11.7z
http://www.winuae.net/files/b/winuae64_3500b11.7z

Beta 11: (max 1.5 weeks to go)

- 68060 PLPA MMU instruction now returns data that makes more sense in non-MMU mode. (Similar change as b10 68040 PTEST) (Emulated 68030+ always appears as MMU capable from software point of view for compatibility reasons, even if MMU emulation is disabled)
- Do not enable Logitech LCD support if init succeeds but no displays available.
- Listview font width calculation was still wrong if font was same as GUI font.
- Use softfloat routines (not normal doubles) to output debugger FPU register contents in softfloat mode. (AG)


