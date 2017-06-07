

A new beta version of the Amiga emulator WinUAE is available for testing.



Quote: http://www.winuae.net/files/b/winuae_3500b11.7z

http://www.winuae.net/files/b/winuae64_3500b11.7z



Beta 11: (max 1.5 weeks to go)



- 68060 PLPA MMU instruction now returns data that makes more sense in non-MMU mode. (Similar change as b10 68040 PTEST) (Emulated 68030+ always appears as MMU capable from software point of view for compatibility reasons, even if MMU emulation is disabled)

- Do not enable Logitech LCD support if init succeeds but no displays available.

- Listview font width calculation was still wrong if font was same as GUI font.

