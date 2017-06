MedGui Reborn Stable v0.080 - Adapted the code to new NoIntro convenction (please rescan your collection) - Change the link that point to my BoxArt server to the new domain - Added a option on "popup menu" to import a boxart from a file - Added a option on "popup menu" to open MetroMed modern GUI



