Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Hosting by: Uberspace.de   
Menu
· Home / News
· News Categories
· News Archiv
· Submit news

· My Account
· Search
· Forums
· Online Games
· Weblinks
· Game Reviews
· Translations
· AEP Shop

Downloads

· ROMs (PDRoms)

Social Links

Select language
Select interface language:

EnglishGerman

Forum
MEMBERS ONLINE
Currently no members online.

You are an anonymous user. You can register for free by clicking here
Username
Password
 Remember me

Infos
· Museum
· Infocenter
· Das AEP Team
· Member Liste
· Top 25 Liste
· Glossar
· FAQ
· Impressum

Funny Quotes

Was ist der Unterschied zwischen Gott und Mr. Carmack? Der eine is ne Legende, allmächtig und das Beste was es gibt, das andere ding is ausser Bibel. oder so ähnlich

-- Lufia

News-Export
Holt Euch unsere News auf Eure Seite:
· RSS Newsfeed How-to
· Follow AEPEmu on Twitter
· RSS News-syndication English
· RSS News-syndication Deutsch
· News-Banner (JPG)

FAQ FAQ  •  Search Search  •  Register Register  •  Log in to check your private messages Log in to check your private messages
Log in Log in
  Arcade / GamesArcade / Games   

C64/C16/Plus4: YAPE (Yet Another Plus/4 Emulator) v1.1.3
AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News Forum Index » Emu News » News
Post new topic   Reply to topic
View previous topic Printable version Log in to check your private messages View next topic
Author Message
retroKOffline
Post subject: YAPE (Yet Another Plus/4 Emulator) v1.1.3  PostPosted: Jun 07, 2017 - 11:19 AM
Site Admin


Joined: Jul 04, 2004
Posts: 9590

Location: Frankfurt a.M.

Highscores in 06/2017

Status: Offline

Eine neue Version des Commodore C16-Plus/4 Emulators YAPE (Yet Another Plus/4 Emulator) ist erschienen.


A new version of the Commodore C16-Plus/4 emulator YAPE (Yet Another Plus/4 Emulator) has been released.

Quote:
Mostly hygienic changes this time:
  • Commodore 264 prototype added (courtesy of Rob Clarke)
  • unlimited frame rate option added
  • TED regression fix
  • keyboard driver regression fixes and improvements
  • create empty D64 image bug in x64 build fixed
Due to the nature of the bugs fixed it is definitely recommended downloading the new release. Find your copy on the usual place.


Related links:
[ C64 Emulatoren ][ C16/Plus4 Emulatoren ]

_________________
Alderaan shot first!

[ AEP @ Twitter ][ AEP @ Facebook ] [ AEP @ Google+
 
 
 View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website  
Reply with quote Back to top
Display posts from previous:     
Jump to:  
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Post new topic   Reply to topic
View previous topic Printable version Log in to check your private messages View next topic
 AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News Forum Index » Emu News »  News
Powered by PNphpBB2 © The PNphpBB Group
Credits

All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner. The comments are property of their posters, all the rest © 1998 - 2017 AEP Emulation Page.
You can syndicate our news via RSS using the file rss_en.xml for English headlines and rss_de.xml for German headlines.