|
Eine neue Version des Commodore C16-Plus/4 Emulators YAPE (Yet Another Plus/4 Emulator) ist erschienen.
A new version of the Commodore C16-Plus/4 emulator YAPE (Yet Another Plus/4 Emulator) has been released.
Quote:
Mostly hygienic changes this time:
- Commodore 264 prototype added (courtesy of Rob Clarke)
- unlimited frame rate option added
- TED regression fix
- keyboard driver regression fixes and improvements
- create empty D64 image bug in x64 build fixed
Due to the nature of the bugs fixed it is definitely recommended downloading the new release. Find your copy on the usual place.
Related links:
[ C64 Emulatoren ][ C16/Plus4 Emulatoren ]