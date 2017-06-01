Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Post subject: MasterGear 4.0 for Android  PostPosted: Jun 01, 2017 - 10:00 PM
I have published MasterGear 4.0 for Android, the next major release of my Sega MasterSystem, GameGear, and SG-1000 emulator. This release adds support for the SMS2 console (aka Mark IV Jr) and its extended screen modes. GameGear compatibility improved as well, since some GameGear games use the same extended screen modes. I have also enabled EEPROM emulation in two more GameGear titles and fixed sprites in Madou Monogatari 2. Finally, by public request, MasterGear will no longer ask for the READ_PHONE_STATE permission, previously used to obtain the IMEI. I have now switched from IMEI to AndroidID, in case you need help and I have to identify your device in the logs. See below for all the changes.

  • Added "Emulation | Model | MasterSystem 2" options.
  • MasterSystem 2 is now the default hardware model.
  • Implemented proper 224/240-line screen modes.
  • Fixed Linus Spacehead (GG) flicker and offset screen.
  • Fixed StarTrek Next Generation (GG) offset screen.
  • Fixed Micro Machines (SMS/GG) scrolling problems.
  • Fixed Madou Monogatari 2 (GG) by setting VDP[6]=0xFF on reset.
  • Fixed missing "TM" letters in many title screens.
  • Fixed World Series Baseball '95 (GG) hangup due to missing EEPROM.
  • Fixed World Series Baseball (GG) hangup due to missing EEPROM.
  • No longer asking for READ_PHONE_STATE permission.
  • Application will use AndroidID rather than IMEI to identify users.
  • When emailing for support, attach your AndroidID (dial "*#*#8255#*#*").


