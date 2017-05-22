

Eine neue Version von ReactOS ist erschienen. Das Projekt hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, ein alternatives vollständig zu Microsoft Windows ™ kompatibles Betriebssystem zu entwickeln.





A new version of ReactOS has been released. It is an effort to create a free software replacement for Microsoft Windows ™ that is compatible with existing hardware and software!



Quote:

On top of this, there have been several major fixes in the kernel and drivers that should lead to stability improvements on real hardware and on long-running machines. The ReactOS Project is pleased to release version 0.4.5 as a continuation of its three month cadence. Beyond the usual range of bug fixes and syncs with external dependencies, a fair amount of effort has gone into the graphical subsystem. Thanks to the work of Katayama Hirofumi and Mark Jansen, ReactOS now better serves requests for fonts and font metrics, leading to an improved rendering of applications and a more pleasant user experience. Your continued donations have also funded a contract for Giannis Adamopoulos to fix every last quirk in our theming components. The merits of this work can be seen in ReactOS 0.4.5, which comes with a smoother themed user interface and the future promises to bring even more improvements. In another funded effort, Hermès Bélusca-Maïto has got MS Office 2010 to run under ReactOS , another application from the list of most voted apps. Don’t forget to install our custom Samba package from the Application Manager if you want to try it out for yourself.On top of this, there have been several major fixes in the kernel and drivers that should lead to stability improvements on real hardware and on long-running machines.



