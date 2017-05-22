Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Hosting by: Uberspace.de   
Menu
· Home / News
· News Categories
· News Archiv
· Submit news

· My Account
· Search
· Forums
· Online Games
· Weblinks
· Game Reviews
· Translations
· AEP Shop

Downloads

· ROMs (PDRoms)

Social Links

Select language
Select interface language:

EnglishGerman

Forum
MEMBERS ONLINE
Currently no members online.

You are an anonymous user. You can register for free by clicking here
Username
Password
 Remember me

Infos
· Museum
· Infocenter
· Das AEP Team
· Member Liste
· Top 25 Liste
· Glossar
· FAQ
· Impressum

Funny Quotes

Naja mitlerweile liegen die neuen auf Arcor... leider hab ich da mit recht häufigen Downtowns zu kämpfen... also wenn mal ein Bild weg ist ruhig dem mal 30min geben dann müsste es da sein.

-- ActionMad (Q-Board)

News-Export
Holt Euch unsere News auf Eure Seite:
· RSS Newsfeed How-to
· Follow AEPEmu on Twitter
· RSS News-syndication English
· RSS News-syndication Deutsch
· News-Banner (JPG)

FAQ FAQ  •  Search Search  •  Register Register  •  Log in to check your private messages Log in to check your private messages
Log in Log in
  Arcade / GamesArcade / Games   

PC: ReactOS v0.4.5
AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News Forum Index » Emu News » News
Post new topic   Reply to topic
View previous topic Printable version Log in to check your private messages View next topic
Author Message
retroKOffline
Post subject: ReactOS v0.4.5  PostPosted: May 22, 2017 - 09:10 AM
Site Admin


Joined: Jul 04, 2004
Posts: 9570

Location: Frankfurt a.M.

Highscores in 05/2017
Highwayhunter ChampionBlocks ChampionPoux ChampionShopper ChampionSquares Champion
Avoider ChampionHelicopter Champion
Status: Offline

Eine neue Version von ReactOS ist erschienen. Das Projekt hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, ein alternatives vollständig zu Microsoft Windows ™ kompatibles Betriebssystem zu entwickeln.


A new version of ReactOS has been released. It is an effort to create a free software replacement for Microsoft Windows ™ that is compatible with existing hardware and software!

Quote:
The ReactOS Project is pleased to release version 0.4.5 as a continuation of its three month cadence. Beyond the usual range of bug fixes and syncs with external dependencies, a fair amount of effort has gone into the graphical subsystem. Thanks to the work of Katayama Hirofumi and Mark Jansen, ReactOS now better serves requests for fonts and font metrics, leading to an improved rendering of applications and a more pleasant user experience. Your continued donations have also funded a contract for Giannis Adamopoulos to fix every last quirk in our theming components. The merits of this work can be seen in ReactOS 0.4.5, which comes with a smoother themed user interface and the future promises to bring even more improvements. In another funded effort, Hermès Bélusca-Maïto has got MS Office 2010 to run under ReactOS, another application from the list of most voted apps. Don’t forget to install our custom Samba package from the Application Manager if you want to try it out for yourself.
On top of this, there have been several major fixes in the kernel and drivers that should lead to stability improvements on real hardware and on long-running machines.


Related links:
[ PC Emus / Virtual Machines ][ MAC Emulatoren ]

_________________
Alderaan shot first!

[ AEP @ Twitter ][ AEP @ Facebook ] [ AEP @ Google+
 
 
 View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website  
Reply with quote Back to top
Display posts from previous:     
Jump to:  
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Post new topic   Reply to topic
View previous topic Printable version Log in to check your private messages View next topic
 AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News Forum Index » Emu News »  News
Powered by PNphpBB2 © The PNphpBB Group
Credits

All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner. The comments are property of their posters, all the rest © 1998 - 2017 AEP Emulation Page.
You can syndicate our news via RSS using the file rss_en.xml for English headlines and rss_de.xml for German headlines.