Currently the Octalyzer features full-screen Apple IIe emulation with decent compatibility, USB and mouse-controlled joystick support, cloud disk library (when logged-in to Octa-Link), 3D camera support, 3D LOGO, enhanced BASIC interpreters, custom file browser and editor, and remote screen sharing.



All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner. The comments are property of their posters, all the rest © 1998 - 2017

You can syndicate our news via RSS using the file

All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner. The comments are property of their posters, all the rest © 1998 - 2017 AEP Emulation Page You can syndicate our news via RSS using the file rss_en.xml for English headlines and rss_de.xml for German headlines.