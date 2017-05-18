Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Frontends: RECOIL 4.0.0
retroKOffline
Post subject: RECOIL 4.0.0  PostPosted: May 18, 2017 - 11:23 AM
Site Admin


Joined: Jul 04, 2004
Posts: 9566

Location: Frankfurt a.M.

Status: Offline
RECOIL - Retro Computer Image Library ist ein Bildbetrachtungsprogramm mit dessen Hilfe man Grafiken im Originalformat von diversen Computer-Systemen (u.a. Amiga, CPC, Apple II, C64 uvm) betrachten kann.

Quote:
RECOIL 4.0.0 (2017-05-17)Formats:
  • Atari 8-bit: added Graph2Font (G2F), GED, Floor Designer (FGE), Standard Graphics 3 (SG3), Graphic Arts Department (PIC), Texture Maker0 16x16x16 (TX0), DrawIt, Sketch-PadDles (SKP), improved MCH
  • Atari ST/TT/Falcon: added dozens of formats and improved the existing ones, thanks to Lonny Pursell
  • Amiga: slightly improved IFF
  • ZX81: added ZXpaintyONE (ZP1, RAW), fixed P
Ports:
  • Windows thumbnails: enable thumbnails automatically in folders with images
  • RECOILWin: support high-resolution displays
  • Windows 10: improved icons, display filename
  • recoil2png: process next files after an error
  • Android: switched to the standard build system

Thanks to TRY2EMU for the news.
Related links:
[ Frontend Downloads ]

