Tools: clrmamepro v4.032
Tools: clrmamepro v4.032
Author Message
retroK
Post subject: clrmamepro v4.032  PostPosted: May 18, 2017 - 11:18 AM
Joined: Jul 04, 2004
Posts: 9566

Location: Frankfurt a.M.

Roman Scherzer hat eine neue Version seines ROM-Managers clrmamepro veröffentlicht.


Roman Scherzer has released a new version of his ROM manager clrmamepro.

Quote:
4.032
fixed: dir2dat creates subfolders for found filenames with `. Now it translates it to ' (as the parser does anyway)
fixed: unique softwarelist folder check can fail and only show an empty list instead of details
fixed: batcher's "for rompath naming use "dafilefolder" created double foldernames when using dats with subfolders
fixed: batcher's "for rompath naming use "datfile name tag" or "datfile file" was not working
fixed: batcher's "for default naming use" options does not use the global profiler setting anymore
fixed: don't list existing parent roms in completely missing clones' output
fixed: profiler hides empty folders
fixed: wrong bios set assignment in non rom-merge-parse-mode for some sets which use merge tags to link to bios roms
fixed: profiler context menu tree delete folder switched to 'delete profile' when a profile in list view was selected
fixed: problem with memoryfile exceptions when working with enabled headers
added: batcher option to skip scan run when a batch rebuild did not create any files
misc:  updated fuzzy set name check routine (which is rarely used though) giving more robust results
misc:  better profiler tree display when delete/reset/clean cache on a folder or move profile (not jumping to root and collapsing the tree)
misc:  show red/green dot profiler tree folder icons when profiles contain at least one red or only green items
misc:  updated to zip archive: 4.6.4


Related links:
[ RomRenamer / Tools ]

