

Roman Scherzer hat eine neue Version seines ROM-Managers clrmamepro veröffentlicht.





Roman Scherzer has released a new version of his ROM manager clrmamepro.



Quote: 4.032

fixed: dir2dat creates subfolders for found filenames with `. Now it translates it to ' (as the parser does anyway)

fixed: unique softwarelist folder check can fail and only show an empty list instead of details

fixed: batcher's "for rompath naming use "dafilefolder" created double foldernames when using dats with subfolders

fixed: batcher's "for rompath naming use "datfile name tag" or "datfile file" was not working

fixed: batcher's "for default naming use" options does not use the global profiler setting anymore

fixed: don't list existing parent roms in completely missing clones' output

fixed: profiler hides empty folders

fixed: wrong bios set assignment in non rom-merge-parse-mode for some sets which use merge tags to link to bios roms

fixed: profiler context menu tree delete folder switched to 'delete profile' when a profile in list view was selected

fixed: problem with memoryfile exceptions when working with enabled headers

added: batcher option to skip scan run when a batch rebuild did not create any files

misc: updated fuzzy set name check routine (which is rarely used though) giving more robust results

misc: better profiler tree display when delete/reset/clean cache on a folder or move profile (not jumping to root and collapsing the tree)

misc: show red/green dot profiler tree folder icons when profiles contain at least one red or only green items

misc: updated to zip archive: 4.6.4



