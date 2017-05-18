Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Frontends: QuickPlay v4.2.1
retroKOffline
Post subject: QuickPlay v4.2.1  PostPosted: May 18, 2017 - 11:17 AM
Quickplay ein multi Frontend für Windows wurde aktualisiert.


Quickplay is a front-end for Windows.

Quote:
 QuickPlay 4.2.1 is released
  • updated defaults system list and default extensions for systems
  • various efind tweaks to support mame-mess-retroarch
  • Retroarch non-mess emus renamed to fit better with mess
  • set of efinds for mess-related uis
  • fixup type namings
  • fixed error in updates script
  • real icons set to small icons
  • add folder location to softlists, you can mass-edit to get real icons
  • Made an embedded systems romdata for mame-mess, "the batman" is back!
  • corrected redirect, MESS now included
  • readmes for the softlists
  • add sourcecode for movers
  • fixed welcome description of utils menu


Related links:
[ Frontend Downloads ]

_________________
Alderaan shot first!

[ AEP @ Twitter ][ AEP @ Facebook ] [ AEP @ Google+
 
 
