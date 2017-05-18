|
Quickplay ein multi Frontend für Windows wurde aktualisiert.
Quickplay is a front-end for Windows.
QuickPlay 4.2.1 is released
- updated defaults system list and default extensions for systems
- various efind tweaks to support mame-mess-retroarch
- Retroarch non-mess emus renamed to fit better with mess
- set of efinds for mess-related uis
- fixup type namings
- fixed error in updates script
- real icons set to small icons
- add folder location to softlists, you can mass-edit to get real icons
- Made an embedded systems romdata for mame-mess, "the batman" is back!
- corrected redirect, MESS now included
- readmes for the softlists
- add sourcecode for movers
- fixed welcome description of utils menu
