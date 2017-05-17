|
Der Apple IIe Emulator The Octalyzer für Windows, Mac OS X und Linux wurde aktualisiert.
The Apple IIe emulator The Octalyzer for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux has been updated.
Quote:
Currently the Octalyzer features full-screen Apple IIe
emulation with decent compatibility, USB and mouse-controlled joystick support, cloud disk library (when logged-in to Octa-Link), 3D camera support, 3D LOGO, enhanced BASIC interpreters, custom file browser and editor, and remote screen sharing.
