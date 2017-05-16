

Heute gibt es den sonst kostenpflichtigen NES Emulator NesBoy! Pro für Android kostenlos.





You can download the NES Emulator for Android NesBoy! Pro for free today.



Quote: A high quality emulator to run NES game files. This is full version without ads.



1. To active option menu: press or hold the menu key on the navigation bar (Back, Home, Menu).

2. A NES game file (ROM file) is necessary to play a game. You can find NES game files by searching the web.

3. This application supports NES file and ZIP file (compressed NES file).

4. A 7z file is not supported.

5. Support 2 players (WIFI).

6. Support android 4.0+ (suitable for android 5.0+ and 6.0)

7. Support save and load state, screenshot, In-between press AB, shortcut keys, etc.



Related links:

[ NES Emulatoren ][ NES Infos ]

