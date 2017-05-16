Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Hosting by: Uberspace.de   
Menu
· Home / News
· News Categories
· News Archiv
· Submit news

· My Account
· Search
· Forums
· Online Games
· Weblinks
· Game Reviews
· Translations
· AEP Shop

Downloads

· ROMs (PDRoms)

Social Links

Select language
Select interface language:

EnglishGerman

Forum
MEMBERS ONLINE
Currently no members online.

You are an anonymous user. You can register for free by clicking here
Username
Password
 Remember me

Infos
· Museum
· Infocenter
· Das AEP Team
· Member Liste
· Top 25 Liste
· Glossar
· FAQ
· Impressum

Funny Quotes

bei MJ hatte masse auch klasse. er wird auf der ganzen welt gefeiert wie sonst keiner... mit 6 jahren kannte ich ihn besser als meinen vater :)

-- ZorcK (onlinewelten.com)

News-Export
Holt Euch unsere News auf Eure Seite:
· RSS Newsfeed How-to
· Follow AEPEmu on Twitter
· RSS News-syndication English
· RSS News-syndication Deutsch
· News-Banner (JPG)

FAQ FAQ  •  Search Search  •  Register Register  •  Log in to check your private messages Log in to check your private messages
Log in Log in
  Arcade / GamesArcade / Games   

NES: NesBoy! Pro for Android free
AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News Forum Index » Emu News » News
Post new topic   Reply to topic
View previous topic Printable version Log in to check your private messages View next topic
Author Message
retroKOffline
Post subject: NES: NesBoy! Pro for Android free  PostPosted: May 16, 2017 - 09:43 AM
Site Admin


Joined: Jul 04, 2004
Posts: 9566

Location: Frankfurt a.M.

Highscores in 05/2017
Highwayhunter ChampionBlocks ChampionPoux ChampionShopper ChampionSquares Champion
Avoider ChampionHelicopter Champion
Status: Offline

Heute gibt es den sonst kostenpflichtigen NES Emulator NesBoy! Pro für Android kostenlos.


You can download the NES Emulator for Android NesBoy! Pro for free today.

Quote:
A high quality emulator to run NES game files. This is full version without ads.

1. To active option menu: press or hold the menu key on the navigation bar (Back, Home, Menu).
2. A NES game file (ROM file) is necessary to play a game. You can find NES game files by searching the web.
3. This application supports NES file and ZIP file (compressed NES file).
4. A 7z file is not supported.
5. Support 2 players (WIFI).
6. Support android 4.0+ (suitable for android 5.0+ and 6.0) 
7. Support save and load state, screenshot, In-between press AB, shortcut keys, etc.


Related links:
[ NES Emulatoren ][ NES Infos ]

_________________
Alderaan shot first!

[ AEP @ Twitter ][ AEP @ Facebook ] [ AEP @ Google+
 
 
 View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website  
Reply with quote Back to top
Display posts from previous:     
Jump to:  
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Post new topic   Reply to topic
View previous topic Printable version Log in to check your private messages View next topic
 AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News Forum Index » Emu News »  News
Powered by PNphpBB2 © The PNphpBB Group
Credits

All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner. The comments are property of their posters, all the rest © 1998 - 2017 AEP Emulation Page.
You can syndicate our news via RSS using the file rss_en.xml for English headlines and rss_de.xml for German headlines.