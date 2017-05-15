|
MedGui Reborn ist ein Windows-Frontend für den Multisystem-Emulator Mednafen.
MedGui Reborn is a Windows-frontend for the multisystem-emulator Mednafen.
Quote:
MedGui Reborn Stable v0.078
- Added support for GameBoy Sound System (.gbs) by GBS2GB
- Added tag detection for .gbs file
- Added missing support for Sega32X, Game Gear
and Master System
BGM by VgmPlay
- Added a control to opened Mednafen
session on startup GUI
- Added "Disable Multitap" Advice on faust module
- Added missing ledonscale parameter on virtual boy module
- Fixed empty value on first line of M3U creator
- Added Autoupdate at Startup Option for MedGuiR and Mednafen
- Fixed a problem with nes input configuration
