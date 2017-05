- Added support for GameBoy Sound System (.gbs) by GBS2GB- Added tag detection for .gbs file- Added missing support for Sega32X, Game Gear and Master System BGM by VgmPlay- Added a control to opened Mednafen session on startup GUI- Added "Disable Multitap" Advice on faust module- Added missing ledonscale parameter on virtual boy module- Fixed empty value on first line of M3U creator- Added Autoupdate at Startup Option for MedGuiR and Mednafen - Fixed a problem with nes input configuration



All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner. The comments are property of their posters, all the rest © 1998 - 2017

You can syndicate our news via RSS using the file

All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner. The comments are property of their posters, all the rest © 1998 - 2017 AEP Emulation Page You can syndicate our news via RSS using the file rss_en.xml for English headlines and rss_de.xml for German headlines.