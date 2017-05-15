Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
NES: Mesen v0.9.0
Eine neue Version des NES Emulators Mesen für Windows und Linux ist erschienen.


A new version of the NES emulator Mesen has been released for Windows and Linux.

Quote:
0.9.0 - May 13, 2017This release is a beta - save states, movies, etc. created with this version may not be compatible with future versions of Mesen.New Features
  • Rewind: Added a rewind functionality with reverse video and audio playback (up to several hours worth of gameplay can be rewinded.)
  • UI: Added game selection screen
  • Compatibility: Added support for mappers 29, 30, 111, 158 and 174.
  • FDS: Added option to automatically switch disks.
  • Video: Improvements to video scale management and corrected aspect ratio presets.
  • Misc: Added a few other small features (Frame counter, game timer, 96kHz audio, etc.)
Bug Fixes
  • Accuracy: Improvements to PPU, MMC5 and VRC6 emulation.
  • FDS: Fixed issue with sound emulation (Fixes Bio Miracle).
  • Overclocking: Improved compatibility with some games.
  • Debugger: Fixed a number of bugs and crashes.
  • Misc: Several other bug fixes.


