Eine neue Version des NES Emulators Mesen für Windows und Linux ist erschienen.





A new version of the NES emulator Mesen has been released for Windows and Linux.



Quote: Rewind: Added a rewind functionality with reverse video and audio playback (up to several hours worth of gameplay can be rewinded.)

UI: Added game selection screen

Compatibility: Added support for mappers 29, 30, 111, 158 and 174.

FDS: Added option to automatically switch disks.

Video: Improvements to video scale management and corrected aspect ratio presets.

Misc: Added a few other small features (Frame counter, game timer, 96kHz audio, etc.) Bug Fixes Accuracy: Improvements to PPU, MMC5 and VRC6 emulation.

FDS: Fixed issue with sound emulation (Fixes Bio Miracle).

Overclocking: Improved compatibility with some games.

Debugger: Fixed a number of bugs and crashes.

Misc: Several other bug fixes. 0.9.0 - May 13, 2017This release is a beta - save states, movies, etc. created with this version may not be compatible with future versions of Mesen.New FeaturesBug Fixes



