|
Eine neue Version des NES Emulators Mesen für Windows und Linux ist erschienen.
A new version of the NES emulator Mesen has been released for Windows and Linux.
Quote:
0.9.0 - May 13, 2017This release is a beta - save states, movies, etc. created with this version may not be compatible with future versions of Mesen.New Features
- Rewind: Added a rewind functionality with reverse video and audio playback (up to several hours worth of gameplay can be rewinded.)
- UI: Added game selection screen
- Compatibility: Added support for mappers 29, 30, 111, 158 and 174.
- FDS: Added option to automatically switch disks.
- Video: Improvements to video scale management and corrected aspect ratio presets.
- Misc: Added a few other small features (Frame counter, game timer, 96kHz audio, etc.)
Bug Fixes
- Accuracy: Improvements to PPU, MMC5 and VRC6 emulation.
- FDS: Fixed issue with sound emulation (Fixes Bio Miracle).
- Overclocking: Improved compatibility with some games.
- Debugger: Fixed a number of bugs and crashes.
- Misc: Several other bug fixes.
Related links:
[ NES Emulatoren ][ NES Infos ]