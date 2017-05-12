|
Eine neue Version von Wine, einer Open Source Implementierung des Windows API für Linux, ist erschienen.
A new version of Wine, an Open Source implementation of the Windows API on top of X and Unix, has been released.
Quote:
The Wine
development release 2.8 is now available.What's new
in this release:
- Direct3D command stream runs asynchronously.
- Better serial and parallel ports autodetection.
- Still more fixes for high DPI settings.
- System tray notifications on macOS.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is [URL=https://dl.winehq.org/available now. Binary packages are in the process of being built, and will appear soon at their respective download locations
.
Related links:
[ PC Emus / Virtual Machines ][ MAC Emulatoren ]