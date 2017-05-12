

Eine neue Version von Wine, einer Open Source Implementierung des Windows API für Linux, ist erschienen.





A new version of Wine, an Open Source implementation of the Windows API on top of X and Unix, has been released.



Quote: Direct3D command stream runs asynchronously.

Better serial and parallel ports autodetection.

Still more fixes for high DPI settings.

System tray notifications on macOS.

Various bug fixes. The source is available now. Binary packages are in the process of being built, and will appear soon at their respective download locations



