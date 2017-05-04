|
|
|Author
|Message
|
|
fms
|
|
Post subject: Bugfix Release, All Garage Research Emulators
Posted: May 04, 2017 - 10:11 AM
|
|
Emu Author
Joined: Sep 10, 2012
Posts: 406
Highscores in 05/2017
Status: Offline
|
|Due to a stray crash when running emulator in "demo mode" (i.e. without a ROM file to open), I had to update my emulators over this weekend. VGBAnext, iNES, MasterGear, VGB, Speccy, and ColEm for Android all got new versions. If you are using any of them, you may want to update via Google Play.
Related links:
[ Diverse / Misc Emulatoren ]
|
|
|
|
|