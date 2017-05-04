Welcome to AEP Emulation Page - Emulation News
   
Diverse: Bugfix Release, All Garage Research Emulators
fmsOffline
Post subject: Bugfix Release, All Garage Research Emulators  PostPosted: May 04, 2017 - 10:11 AM
Joined: Sep 10, 2012
Posts: 406



Status: Offline
Due to a stray crash when running emulator in "demo mode" (i.e. without a ROM file to open), I had to update my emulators over this weekend. VGBAnext, iNES, MasterGear, VGB, Speccy, and ColEm for Android all got new versions. If you are using any of them, you may want to update via Google Play.


