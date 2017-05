Emu Author



Joined: Sep 10, 2012

Posts: 406







Highscores in 05/2017



Status: Offline

The new fMSX 4.9.2 for Android adds support for "content://" URI, so that you should now be able to open MSX files from email clients, file managers, and other third party apps. Among other things, this fixes compatibility with the latest Astro File Manager versions. Display updates synchronization has been majorly refactored and fixed. If you are using an nVidia-based Android device (like ShieldTV), try reenabling "Settings | Video | Draw Frames | Automatic" option and see if works better now. Finally, I have refactored several pieces of the library code, including virtual gamepad and extended file information utilities.



Quote: Fixed and refactored display updates synchronization.

Fixed support for opening MSX files from Astro File Manager.

Added support for opening "content://" URIs.

Refactored file type definitions in the manifest.

Refactored EMULib library code.

Moved virtual buttons implementation into OvrButton class.

Moved file-specific utilities into FileInfo class.



Related links:

[ MSX Emulatoren ]